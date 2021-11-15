Diamond’s reaction as Rayvanny becomes 1st African act to perform at MTV EMAs

On Sunday, WCB Signee and Next Level Music CEO Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa aka Rayvanny made history, becoming the first African artiste to ever perform at the MTV EMAs main event.
Vanny Boy made history by performing alongside world star Maluma
Vanny Boy got the opportunity to perform at the awards gala alongside Colombian superstar Maluma.
The two entertained those present at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Budapest, Hungary, with their latest collabo dubbed ‘Mama Tetema’.
“Ni Mungu tu !!! Kama unaamini katika Mungu Type Amen !!! @mtvema 🔥🔥🔥 #Newchui 🐆🇹🇿,” shared Rayvanny after his performance.
On the other hand, Diamond Platnumz jot down a congratulatory message to Rayvanny, stating that he is super proud of him and all the strides he has made in his music career.
“The first African artist to Perform #MTVEMA @rayvanny Chui 🐅 👑.... Niwakumbusha Msanii wa kwanza Africa kuperform MTVEMA anatokea Tanzania, Mkoa wa Wasafi na sasa ni raisi wa Next Level Mh @rayvanny,” said Diamond in part.
The WCB President went on to advise young and upcoming musicians to always stay focused on their craft and avoid indulging in drugs.
“Vijana wenzangu Tujifunzeni Kuwa na Nidhamu na Fadhila ili Sanaa zetu zitufikishe mbali zaidi na tusiishie kwenye Mihadarati....🐅 #WCB4life #NextLevel #Tetema,” wrote Chibu Dangote.
MTV EMA
Nigerian Star Wizkid was crowned as the Best African Act, beating East Africa’s only representative Diamond Platnumz, South Africa’s Focalistic, Tems (Nigeria) and Ghana’s Amaarae.
Korean pop sensation BTS and British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran were the big winners at the prestigious awards.
BTS won the most awards, including Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-Pop and Biggest Fans, while Sheeran won Best Artist and Best Song for “Bad Habits.”
