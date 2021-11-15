The gala for the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) went down on Sunday at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Budapest, Hungary, with heavyweights in the music industry battling out for the coveted awards.
List of winners for the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Full List]
Wizkid flopped Diamond Platnumz to win the Best African Act Award
Nigerian Star Wizkid was crowned as the Best African Act, beating East Africa’s only representative Diamond Platnumz, South Africa’s Focalistic, Tems (Nigeria) and Ghana’s Amaarae.
Korean pop sensation BTS and British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran were the big winners at the prestigious awards.
BTS Dominates the Night
BTS won the most awards, including Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-Pop and Biggest Fans, while Sheeran won Best Artist and Best Song for “Bad Habits.”
Host and performer Saweetie won Best Newcomer. Female rapper Nicki Minaj won Best Hip-Hop, Olivia Rodrigo Best Push, Maluma Best Latin and Yungblud the award for Best Alternative. The Best Collaboration award went to Doja Cat ft. SZA for “Kiss Me More,” while David Guetta won Best Electronic and Billie Eilish was honored with the Video for Good award.
WCB signee and Next Level CEO Rayvanny made history becoming the first African act to ever perform at the MTV EMAs main event.
Here is the full list of winners for the 2021 MTV EMAs
Best African Act
Wizkid - Winner
Diamond Platnumz
Tems
Amaarae
Focalistic
Best Artist
Ed Sheeran - Winner
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Pop
BTS - Winner
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits" - Winner
Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "STAY"
Best Video
Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Winner
Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"
Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Normani ft. Cardi B: "Wild Side"
Taylor Swift: "Willow"
Best Collaboration
Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More" - Winner
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: "Girl Like Me"
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: "INDUSTRY BABY"
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "Stay"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: "Save Your Tears (Remix)"
Best New
Saweetie - Winner
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
The Kid Laroi
Best Electronic
David Guetta - Winner
Calvin Harris
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
Måneskin - Winner
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
The Killers
Best Alternative
Yungblud - Winner
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
Willow
Best Latin
Maluma - Winner
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Hip Hop
Nicki Minaj - Winner
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Best K-Pop
BTS - Winner
Lisa
Monsta X
NCT 127
Rosé
Twice
Best Group
BTS - Winner
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best Push - Winner
24KGoldn
Fousheé
Girl in Red
Griff
JC Stewart
Jxdn
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
Saint Jhn
The Kid Laroi
Biggest Fans
BTS - Winner
Ariana Grande
Blackpink
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video for Good
Billie Eilish: "Your Power" - Winner
Demi Lovato: "Dancing With The Devil"
Girl in Red: "Serotonin"
H.E.R.: "Fight For You"
Harry Styles: "Treat People With Kindness"
Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Best U.S. Act
Taylor Swift - Winner
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Generation Change Award
WINNERS: Amir Ashour, Matthew Blaise, Sage Dolan-Sandrino, Erika Hilton, and Viktória Radványi
