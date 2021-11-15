List of winners for the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Full List]

Nigerian Star Wizkid was crowned as the Best African Act, beating East Africa’s only representative Diamond Platnumz, South Africa’s Focalistic, Tems (Nigeria) and Ghana’s Amaarae.

Korean pop sensation BTS and British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran were the big winners at the prestigious awards.

BTS Dominates the Night

BTS won the most awards, including Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-Pop and Biggest Fans, while Sheeran won Best Artist and Best Song for “Bad Habits.”

Host and performer Saweetie won Best Newcomer. Female rapper Nicki Minaj won Best Hip-Hop, Olivia Rodrigo Best Push, Maluma Best Latin and Yungblud the award for Best Alternative. The Best Collaboration award went to Doja Cat ft. SZA for “Kiss Me More,” while David Guetta won Best Electronic and Billie Eilish was honored with the Video for Good award.

WCB signee and Next Level CEO Rayvanny made history becoming the first African act to ever perform at the MTV EMAs main event.

Maluma and Rayvanny at the MTV EMA Pulse Live Kenya

Here is the full list of winners for the 2021 MTV EMAs

Best African Act

Wizkid - Winner

Diamond Platnumz

Tems

Amaarae

Focalistic

Best Artist

Ed Sheeran - Winner

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

BTS - Winner

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits" - Winner

Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"

Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "STAY"

Best Video

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Winner

Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"

Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"

Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Normani ft. Cardi B: "Wild Side"

Taylor Swift: "Willow"

Best Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More" - Winner

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: "Girl Like Me"

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: "INDUSTRY BABY"

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "Stay"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: "Save Your Tears (Remix)"

Best New

Saweetie - Winner

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

The Kid Laroi

Best Electronic

David Guetta - Winner

Calvin Harris

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

Måneskin - Winner

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

The Killers

Best Alternative

Yungblud - Winner

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Willow

Best Latin

Maluma - Winner

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Nicki Minaj - Winner

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Best K-Pop

BTS - Winner

Lisa

Monsta X

NCT 127

Rosé

Twice

Best Group

BTS - Winner

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push - Winner

24KGoldn

Fousheé

Girl in Red

Griff

JC Stewart

Jxdn

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

Saint Jhn

The Kid Laroi

Biggest Fans

BTS - Winner

Ariana Grande

Blackpink

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

Billie Eilish: "Your Power" - Winner

Demi Lovato: "Dancing With The Devil"

Girl in Red: "Serotonin"

H.E.R.: "Fight For You"

Harry Styles: "Treat People With Kindness"

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Best U.S. Act

Taylor Swift - Winner

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Generation Change Award