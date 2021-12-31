RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diana Marua forced to delete video accusing Willy Paul of attempted rape

Dennis Milimo

Diana Marua takes down the video after court order

YouTuber and rapper Diana Marua has finally pulled down the video where she was accusing musician Willy Paul of attempted rape.

A cross check on YouTube indicates that the video in question titled ‘My untold story, Willy Paul attempted to rape me’ is no longer available, after a Nairobi court ordered her to take it down.

According to the order issued by Senior Principal Magistrate D.W Mburu on December 29, 2021, Diana was also barred from making any more allegations about Willy Paul.

Delete the Video

“It is hereby ordered that the defendant/respondent's video and social media post posted on her YouTube channel titled My untold story, Willy Paul attempted to rape me, be pulled down pending the hearing and determination of this suit as it is prejudicing the plaintiff/applicant and making him lose business opportunities and making him suffer health-wise.

“That the defendant/respondent herein either by herself, her servants, agents, assigns or any other person spreading the video circulating the same is hereby restrained by an interim injunctive order of the court from defaming, spreading and continuing to defame the plaintiff/applicant pending the hearing and determination of the suit,” read the magistrate’s orders.

Defamation

Pozze has sued Diana for defamation and character assassination. He claims that his longtime nemesis Bahati is using his wife to settle scores with him.

He went on to insist that he has never assaulted or engaged in non-consensual sex with anyone.

“We shall go to Court and get Justice. Every Human has a right to dignity and dignity must be protected. If we were to be charged for sexually assaulting out ex’s with who things did not turn out as expected, who among us boy child would still have their freedom?

I have the messages of all the evidence that I need in court. I seek the assistance of the Inspector General of Police and other authorities in investigating all these allegations labelled against me. Even as I seek the redress of the court in the defamation claims,” said Willy Paul.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

