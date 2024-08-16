The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Diana Marua's sister Valerie sparks debate after love story with banana seller

Lynet Okumu

Valerie recounted a time when she dated a young man whose job was selling bananas from a wheelbarrow.

  • She discusses the concept of 'downdating' and shares her own experience of dating a man with a lower social status
  • Valerie's confession resonates with many followers, sparking conversations on 'downdating
  • She outlines the characteristics she desires in a future partner, including financial stability and other important traits

Valerie Marua, the sister of popular Kenyan influencer Diana Marua, has recently captured the attention of her fans after sharing a glimpse of her past relationship experiences.

In a rare moment, Valerie opened up about her dating life, sparking conversations among her female followers on TikTok.

In her interaction with fans, Valerie introduced the concept of 'downdating,' which refers to dating someone who is of a lower social or economic status.

To engage her audience, she bravely shared her own experience, highlighting the lengths some women go to for love.

Valerie recounted a time when she dated a young man whose job was selling bananas from a wheelbarrow. She emphasised how deeply she was in love, despite the clear differences in their social status.

"I have a question for you, ladies," Valerie began. "Have you ever downdated? Downdating is when you date someone who is beneath you in terms of status, like his caliber is lower than yours."

She continued by sharing her personal story: "I met this boy... I won't even call him a man. Guess what he was doing for work? He was selling bananas from a wheelbarrow. Oh my God! Bananas from a wheelbarrow, and let me tell you, I was so happy. I was so in love. I swear, there was nothing anyone could have told me to convince me otherwise."

Valerie's confession resonated with many of her followers, who could relate to her story. The comment section quickly filled with fans sharing their own experiences and thoughts on 'downdating'.

Speaking after her appearance on 'The Bahati's Empire,' a popular show featuring her sister and brother-in-law, Valerie outlined the characteristics she desires in a future partner.

Having learned from her previous relationships, she emphasised the importance of finding someone who meets her standards in various aspects of life. She stressed that financial stability is crucial, but she also looks for other important traits.

"If you have money, first of all, let me say that this is my type of man, not just physically. I would want a man who has similar qualities to Bahati because Bahati is creative," Valerie shared.

She further elaborated on what she values in a man: "I would like someone who is financially, intellectually, emotionally, and spiritually strong in every aspect. Secondly, someone who prioritizes my needs, and thirdly, a God-fearing man."

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
