How Michelle Ngoje's faith brought her son back to life

Michelle Ngoje, younger sister of Diana Marua, has shared her transformative journey of faith and the experiences that have strengthened her relationship with God.

Despite a troubled childhood and dark past, Michelle credits her husband for guiding her toward a deeper belief in God and recounts profound experiences that solidified her faith.

Michelle Ngoje's early struggles & finding faith

Growing up, Michelle faced significant challenges, especially after their mother left the family. This tumultuous period left a lasting impact on her.

Diana Marua's younger sister digital creator Michelle Ngoje (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

However, her life took a turn when she began to believe deeply in God, marking a significant milestone in her journey.

Michelle credits her husband, Ian, for being instrumental in her spiritual journey. Speaking on the podcast 'Just Being Kerubo', she revealed how Ian's questions about her faith led her to a deeper understanding of her beliefs.

“In my experience, Mary is even exalted more than Jesus in the Catholic Church... When my husband started asking me questions such as why we exalt Mary too much, I would get mad because I felt like he was too much on it. But I thank God for him because he was the crack that I needed. The Holy Spirit really dealt with me, and I started questioning our practices too,” she shared.

Diana Marua's younger sister digital creator Michelle Ngoje (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Gradually, this introspection led her to embrace a new path and eventually get saved.

Michelle Ngoje speaks on her miracle experience

One of the most profound testimonies Michelle shared was about a miracle involving her son. She recounted how her son had a severe accident that left him seemingly lifeless.

“One day our son was running in the house and then he slid and hit his head. He was around 2-3 years old. I had just gotten saved. And this is why I say it's important to have a personal relationship with God. What I experienced that day, nobody can convince me there is no God. That God does not exist.

"I picked up my son and called him, but there was no response. I was so overwhelmed and started crying. I said, ‘God, if you are who these preachers say you are, then bring my kid back to me.’ I started speaking over him getting healed, and less than ten minutes later, just when the Uber was arriving, my son asked me what we were having for supper," she said.

Diana Marua's younger sister digital creator Michelle Ngoje (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Michelle advised people to seek God before facing problems in their lives.

"It's important for you to deposit the word in you... Don't wait for trouble to seek God. Things like this are so real. It's not because of what we do or because we're so good. It's because He's God and God is good,” she said.

Michelle also opened up about her struggles with smoking and depression. During a particularly dark period, she turned to smoking cigarettes and weed as a coping mechanism.

“There was a period of my life when I was so depressed. I started smoking cigarettes and weed. I was just crying in the backyard. I thought it was something from my mum because she was a smoker. But now when I think of it, I was depressed. I felt very alone because both my sisters were out of the house, and my mum had already died. By the time I went to university, I started smoking weed. God brought me out of all this.”

Diana Marua's younger sister Michelle Ngoje ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya