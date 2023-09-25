The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Director Trevor & Eve Mungai announce baby plans, key dates revealed

Lynet Okumu

Director Trevor & Eve Mungai finally set a date for expanding their family

Eve Mungai and boyfriend Director Trevor
Eve Mungai and boyfriend Director Trevor

Popular content creator Bonventure Monyancha, popularly known as Director Trevor, and his girlfriend, Eve Mungai, recently delighted their fans by opening up about their plans, including the exciting news of having a baby.

Recommended articles

The couple has been together for five years, and their journey has been marked by love, support, and a commitment to building a strong foundation for their relationship.

During a Q&A session on Instagram on Sunday, Director Trevor shared that he and Eve Mungai are considering expanding their family. He disclosed that they have set their sight on January 26, 2026, as the date.

Eve Mungai's boyfriend Director Trevor's conversation with fans on Instagram
Eve Mungai's boyfriend Director Trevor's conversation with fans on Instagram Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Director Trevor & Eve Mungai take their 5-year relationship to the next level

Director Trevor took the opportunity to explain why they have chosen to take their relationship one step at a time.

He emphasised the importance of building a solid foundation for their partnership, ensuring that they are fully prepared for the next chapter in their lives.

While they have not set a specific wedding date, they are excited about their future together and look forward to sharing their plans when the time is right for both of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Eve and I are deeply committed to each other and our relationship. We believe in taking the time to build a strong foundation for our partnership and ensuring that we're ready for the next step.

"While we don't have a specific date set for our wedding yet, we're excited about our future and look forward together and to sharing our plans when the time feels right for both of us," Trevor said.

Eve Mungai and boyfriend Director Trevor
Eve Mungai and boyfriend Director Trevor Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eve Mungai returning to school, years after dropping out

When questioned about how they managed to avoid starting a family over the past five years, Eve Mungai playfully kept her secret to herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed his dedication to supporting Eve in her media career, noting that they complement each other perfectly.

Director Trevor made it clear that even if Eve were to earn more than him, it wouldn't be an issue because they both understand the value of mutual growth and empowerment within their relationship.

'My wife and I both receive a monthly salary of 800k each! Money is generated through YouTube in-stream ads and Facebook. Even if angekuwa ana earn more than me, to me it's not an issue

'We believe in equal opportunities and value each other's contributions to our family and the company. Our focus is together on working as a team, supporting and empowering each other to achieve our goals," Trevor wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eve Mungai and boyfriend Director Trevor
Eve Mungai and boyfriend Director Trevor Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eve Mungai's promise to boyfriend Director Trevor

Director Trevor emphasised their commitment to equality within their partnership, believing in the principle of equal opportunities and valuing each other's contributions to their family and their company.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nyako to take legal action against Brian Chira for defamation

Nyako to take legal action against Brian Chira for defamation

It starts afresh every week! Georgina Njenga's response to body count question

It starts afresh every week! Georgina Njenga's response to body count question

Director Trevor & Eve Mungai announce baby plans, key dates revealed

Director Trevor & Eve Mungai announce baby plans, key dates revealed

Ndovu Kuu comes clean about relationship with TV presenter Claudia Naisabwa

Ndovu Kuu comes clean about relationship with TV presenter Claudia Naisabwa

10 Kenyan celebrities who've joined the singles club in 2023

10 Kenyan celebrities who've joined the singles club in 2023

Mixed reactions after priests showcase dance moves to Ohangla beat [Video]

Mixed reactions after priests showcase dance moves to Ohangla beat [Video]

I'm homeless & don't want to go back to drugs - Ex-Citizen TV reporter appeals for help

I'm homeless & don't want to go back to drugs - Ex-Citizen TV reporter appeals for help

#PulseUhondoMtaani: Ciru Muriuki's engagement, Juliani on co-parenting with Brenda & more stories

#PulseUhondoMtaani: Ciru Muriuki's engagement, Juliani on co-parenting with Brenda & more stories

It's only a matter of time - Trio Mio reveals his big dreams after recognition

It's only a matter of time - Trio Mio reveals his big dreams after recognition

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan singer Juliani

How Brenda Wairimu steps in for Juliani when he can't provide for their daughter

A collage photo of Akothee and Evander Ochieng Onyango

Akothee over the moon after her 'son' graduates

Kenyan content creator, David Ndegwa popularly known as Thee Pluto

Nimefeel ni kama nachomeka - Thee Pluto loses account with over 970K followers

Classmate's actors Stephen Odongo 'Atito'

Meet Stephen Opondo: From Atito of 'Classmates' to starring in a Japanese film