Director Trevor & Eve Mungai announce baby plans, key dates revealed

The couple has been together for five years, and their journey has been marked by love, support, and a commitment to building a strong foundation for their relationship.

During a Q&A session on Instagram on Sunday, Director Trevor shared that he and Eve Mungai are considering expanding their family. He disclosed that they have set their sight on January 26, 2026, as the date.

Why Director Trevor has not married Eve Mungai yet

Director Trevor took the opportunity to explain why they have chosen to take their relationship one step at a time.

He emphasised the importance of building a solid foundation for their partnership, ensuring that they are fully prepared for the next chapter in their lives.

While they have not set a specific wedding date, they are excited about their future together and look forward to sharing their plans when the time is right for both of them.

"Eve and I are deeply committed to each other and our relationship. We believe in taking the time to build a strong foundation for our partnership and ensuring that we're ready for the next step.

"While we don't have a specific date set for our wedding yet, we're excited about our future and look forward together and to sharing our plans when the time feels right for both of us," Trevor said.

When questioned about how they managed to avoid starting a family over the past five years, Eve Mungai playfully kept her secret to herself.

Shs800K it is! Director Trevor reveals his monthly income

He expressed his dedication to supporting Eve in her media career, noting that they complement each other perfectly.

Director Trevor made it clear that even if Eve were to earn more than him, it wouldn't be an issue because they both understand the value of mutual growth and empowerment within their relationship.

'My wife and I both receive a monthly salary of 800k each! Money is generated through YouTube in-stream ads and Facebook. Even if angekuwa ana earn more than me, to me it's not an issue

'We believe in equal opportunities and value each other's contributions to our family and the company. Our focus is together on working as a team, supporting and empowering each other to achieve our goals," Trevor wrote.

