Eve Mungai's promise to boyfriend Director Trevor on 5th anniversary

Amos Robi

Happy 5th anniversary Eve and Trevor!

Eve Mungai and Boyfriend Director Trevor
Content creator Eve Mungai and her boyfriend Director Trevor have marked five years since they took their relationship in a different direction.

The two creators who are among the top content-creating couple took on their social media pages to celebrate each other as they marked the major step.

Mungai on her Instagram penned a beautiful message where she described her relationship with Trevor as a blessing, Eve pledging to love her bae for eternity.

“Today we mark 5 yrs together and all I can say is thank you to God for the far we’ve come. Happy anniversary to the man I want beside me forever in my life. Thank you for being a blessing in my life and offering me a friendship that I have always needed my whole life🥹❤️ we’ve had our ups and downs but we’ve stood the test of time.

“I always thank God for bringing you in my life, you’re such a blessing and my most outstanding achievement, I will love you to day and forever 💕❤️,” Eve wrote.

Eve Mungai and Boyfriend Director Trevor
READ: YouTube names Thee Pluto & Pastor Ezekiel among top content creators in Kenya [List]

Director Trevor on the other hand described the last five years he has spent with Eve as the best time he has had, thanking her for the respect and trust they have shared.

“I have spent the best time of my life with you and I want to spend the rest just like this with your hand in mine. Thank you for all the love, respect, and trust that you have given me. I am so lucky to have you in my life, you always manage to put a smile on my face no matter what and I am so grateful for that❤️,” Trevor wrote.

Eve Mungai and boyfriend Director Trevor
READ: Eve Mungai reveals condition that makes her look pregnant

Trevor and Eve have made a number of accomplishments together including buying their first car and apartment.

