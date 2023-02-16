Eve Mungai returning to school, 3 years after dropping out

During a question and answer session on her Instagram stories, Eve revealed she could rejoin school in September.

“When are you planning to go back to school?,” the fan asked.

Eve responded: “This year September, Inshallah.”

In a past interview on Jalang’o TV Mungai revealed that she dropped out of school just when Covid 19 was beginning to kick in.

“I was in college pursuing journalism and mass communication but after Covid, I didn't report back because my dad’s job was not doing well,” Eve said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Eve who will be turning 23 in April further revealed that she made her first million when she was just aged 21.

In December 2022, Eve Mungai made the list of top content creators in Kenya named by YouTube.

Eve Mungai creates content with her boyfriend Director who she says has been vital in her success. The two recently celebrated their 5th anniversary, where Eve vowed to love him for eternity.

Content creation has seen Eve acquire a car and even an apartment of her own. She has hinted at investing in skincare products, real estate and interior design in the future.

Eve Mungai and Boyfriend Director Trevor Pulse Live Kenya