The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DJ Kalonje talks about his side hustles after 12 years in the industry

Amos Robi

Kalonje also reminisced about his first international gig in Dubai, where he earned approximately Sh200,000.

DJ Kalonje
DJ Kalonje

Renowned entertainer George Waweru popularly known as DJ Kalonje has shed light on his side hustles after over a decade in the industry

Recommended articles

The veteran DJ, who gained fame early in the matatu industry, revealed that over the course of his career, he has not only amassed considerable wealth but has also diversified his investments into real estate, farming, and the sparkling world of jewellery.

In a recent interview with bloggers, Kalonje emphasised the authenticity of his jewellery collection and defended it as a legitimate form of investment.

"Jewelry is a form of investment in its own way because you see, jewellery does not depreciate," he asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalonje believes that, unlike some might perceive, jewellery appreciates over time, making it a valuable addition to his portfolio.

DJ Kalonje
DJ Kalonje DJ Kalonje Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Street-sound pioneers - 4 DJs who revolutionized the matatu music scene

The celebrated DJ urged emerging talents, especially those in the entertainment industry, to prioritize investments for their future.

"I am involved in various businesses; my side hustle includes real estate, and I'm also into farming," Kalonje shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on his journey in the industry, Kalonje highlighted the transformative role of the internet, providing emerging talents with exposure opportunities.

He encouraged upcoming DJs not to complain about a lack of avenues for their music, citing the abundance of online platforms.

"When we started, there were no social media platforms. I wasn't on TV or radio, so I sought opportunities in matatus. Upcoming DJs shouldn't complain about not getting exposure. There are platforms; it's just a matter of being comfortable with what you are doing," he advised.

DJ Kalonje
DJ Kalonje DJ Kalonje Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DJ Kalonje gets emotional in tribute to his late father, reveals trauma he has to live with

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalonje also reminisced about his first international gig in Dubai, where he earned approximately Sh200,000.

This experience opened doors for him abroad, demonstrating the global reach of his talent and reinforcing the idea that with dedication and strategic choices, emerging artists can make a mark on the world stage.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will Smith are 'staying together forever' despite separation

Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will Smith are 'staying together forever' despite separation

DJ Kalonje talks about his side hustles after 12 years in the industry

DJ Kalonje talks about his side hustles after 12 years in the industry

Karen Nyamu declares war on 'Aluta Sunday' entertainment joints

Karen Nyamu declares war on 'Aluta Sunday' entertainment joints

Kenzo steps ahead of Cindy as he talks copyright with Museveni

Kenzo steps ahead of Cindy as he talks copyright with Museveni

Busta Rhymes describes working with Burna Boy as an incredible experience

Busta Rhymes describes working with Burna Boy as an incredible experience

Pastor Ng'ang'a surprises hawkers with Sh410K cash donation and business tips

Pastor Ng'ang'a surprises hawkers with Sh410K cash donation and business tips

Laika says Harmonize slid into her DMs; paid for Zanzibar, Dar trips

Laika says Harmonize slid into her DMs; paid for Zanzibar, Dar trips

MPs shower TV47 presenter Lizah Mutuku with cash at graduation after-party [Video]

MPs shower TV47 presenter Lizah Mutuku with cash at graduation after-party [Video]

Ruth K recounts Mulamwah's reaction to news of unplanned pregnancy

Ruth K recounts Mulamwah's reaction to news of unplanned pregnancy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eric Omondi his girlfriend Lynne and their daughter Kyla

Eric Omondi reveals daughter's face to the public as she lands 1st deal

Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule

Alpha Mwana Mtule's treatment hits roadblock, wife explains why as his condition worsens

Dennis Onsarigo and Jerida Andayi

Why Jerida Andayi & Dennis Onsarigo are elated after release of KCPE results

Bien Barasa and J.B Smoove

30 celebs who look like twins but are not related