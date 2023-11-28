DJ Kalonje talks about his side hustles after 12 years in the industry

The veteran DJ, who gained fame early in the matatu industry, revealed that over the course of his career, he has not only amassed considerable wealth but has also diversified his investments into real estate, farming, and the sparkling world of jewellery.

In a recent interview with bloggers, Kalonje emphasised the authenticity of his jewellery collection and defended it as a legitimate form of investment.

"Jewelry is a form of investment in its own way because you see, jewellery does not depreciate," he asserted.

Kalonje believes that, unlike some might perceive, jewellery appreciates over time, making it a valuable addition to his portfolio.

DJ Kalonje Pulse Live Kenya

The celebrated DJ urged emerging talents, especially those in the entertainment industry, to prioritize investments for their future.

"I am involved in various businesses; my side hustle includes real estate, and I'm also into farming," Kalonje shared.

Reflecting on his journey in the industry, Kalonje highlighted the transformative role of the internet, providing emerging talents with exposure opportunities.

He encouraged upcoming DJs not to complain about a lack of avenues for their music, citing the abundance of online platforms.

"When we started, there were no social media platforms. I wasn't on TV or radio, so I sought opportunities in matatus. Upcoming DJs shouldn't complain about not getting exposure. There are platforms; it's just a matter of being comfortable with what you are doing," he advised.

DJ Kalonje Pulse Live Kenya

Kalonje also reminisced about his first international gig in Dubai, where he earned approximately Sh200,000.