The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Street-sound pioneers: 4 DJs who revolutionized the matatu music scene

Amos Robi

These four DJs embarked on their careers in the streets and have since become some of the most sought-after DJs in the industry

DJ Kalonje and DJ Lyta
DJ Kalonje and DJ Lyta

In the bustling streets of Nairobi, where the vibrant matatu culture thrives, a unique phenomenon has been taking place - the rise of DJs who have found their breakthroughs in the art of street deejaying.

Recommended articles

These talented individuals have transformed matatus into moving discos, captivating passengers with their infectious beats and electrifying mixes.

For many aspiring DJs, the matatu industry has provided the perfect platform to showcase their skills and connect with diverse audiences.

With the constant flow of passengers seeking transportation, the matatu becomes a stage for DJs to create an unforgettable experience through music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below are the deejays who blew up from street deejaying :

Born George Waweru, Deejay Kalonje is among the first celebrities to emerge in the street scene.

Kalonje was popular in his early days in matatus, which saw him become a household name on the roads as well as at different joints across the country.

DJ Kalonje
DJ Kalonje DJ Kalonje Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: DJ Kalonje gets emotional in tribute to his late father, reveals trauma he has to live with

High school students were his biggest fans after matatu crews. His mixes were captivating with his backdrops and his constant updates.

Lyta went on to become a resident DJ in city joints and was even scheduled for overseas tours.

DJ Lyta
DJ Lyta DJ Lyta Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 10 media personalities who’ve been on top of their game for over 10 years

Something interesting about DJ Demakufu is that he did not intend to call himself that. Initially, he was DJ Lastborn; however, when making a backdrop in the studio, the name Demakufu emerged mistakenly, and he adopted the name.

The name went on to become the biggest name in the streets, with fans captivated by its uniqueness.

DJ Demakufu
DJ Demakufu DJ Demakufu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Today, Demakufu, besides hosting club gigs, also co-hosts a radio show on Homeboyz radio.

Bred in Nairobi's Eastlands, VDJ Jones built his name at the heart of where he grew up. VDJ Jones made mixes that resonated with his focus on video mixes, which sold for matatus with screens and appealed to teens.

VDJ Jones
VDJ Jones VDJ Jones Pulse Live Kenya

READ: VDJ Jones reveals sources of his money, quashes artist exploitation claims

ADVERTISEMENT

After building a name for himself, he gravitated towards music and was heavily involved in Gengetone music.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan celebs & politicians flock new app 'Threads' after its launch

Kenyan celebs & politicians flock new app 'Threads' after its launch

Keke Palmer's boyfriend calls her out over transparent outfit to Usher's concert [VIDEO]

Keke Palmer's boyfriend calls her out over transparent outfit to Usher's concert [VIDEO]

‘You don't wish us well’ - Chameleone’s dad blames sons’ illnesses on ‘haters’

‘You don't wish us well’ - Chameleone’s dad blames sons’ illnesses on ‘haters’

Street-sound pioneers: 4 DJs who revolutionized the matatu music scene

Street-sound pioneers: 4 DJs who revolutionized the matatu music scene

U.S. rapper Tyga reacts to matatu bearing his image

U.S. rapper Tyga reacts to matatu bearing his image

Sherlyne Anyango apologizes for dumping Oga Obinna

Sherlyne Anyango apologizes for dumping Oga Obinna

Jalango's Biography: Education, family, radio career & rebellion against Raila

Jalango's Biography: Education, family, radio career & rebellion against Raila

Ezekiel Mutua offers Simple Boy a job amidst financial crunch

Ezekiel Mutua offers Simple Boy a job amidst financial crunch

Diamond counters critics with Koffi Olomide studio teaser

Diamond counters critics with Koffi Olomide studio teaser

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Selena Gomez thanks Rema for changing her life

Selena Gomez thanks Rema for changing her life

Khaligraph Jones, Bien and Mejja

Unforgettable collabos: 10 songs where featured artists outshined main acts

Rayvanny, Otile Brown and Nadia Mukami

Otile Brown features Nadia Mukami in a new romantic jam & 4 other songs released this week

From L – R, John Andrews, General Manager, UMG Kenya and Savinnah, new signee

Rising star Savinnah signs epic deal with Universal Music