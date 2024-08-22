DJ Krowbar on tough road to his wife’s 5th kidney transplant attempt

Kenyan veteran entertainer DJ Krowbar has provided an update on his wife Wanjiru Karumba’s ongoing battle with kidney failure.

Speaking with media personality Kalondu on August 21, Krowbar spoke about the challenges his family has faced as they navigate this difficult journey.

Krowbar's wife struggles with kidney transplant

Wanjiru Karumba has been bravely fighting kidney failure, and DJ Krowbar has been by her side every step of the way.

DJ Krowbar with his wife Wanjiru Karumba Pulse Live Kenya

In September 2023, he made a public appeal, asking Kenyans for help in raising funds for her medical expenses.

Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, Wanjiru has been unable to undergo the much-needed kidney transplant due to recurring infections.

"My wife is still coping. She was supposed to have her transplant, but we’ve attempted it a few times this year without success. Unfortunately, infections keep coming up, and you can’t proceed with a transplant if there are infections in the body. We are trying again for the fifth time this year," Krowbar explained.

Lessons DJ Krowbar has learned from wife’s illness

The experience of caring for a loved one with a serious illness has taught DJ Krowbar valuable life lessons.

DJ Krowbar and his wife Wanjiru Karumba Pulse Live Kenya

He admitted that the journey has been incredibly tough, but it has also brought his family closer together.

"The experience has taught me that I’m not as strong as I thought I was. Thank God for therapy and a good community of friends. It’s a tough journey; it’s not for everyone. But we’ve grown stronger over time—me, my wife, and even the kids," Krowbar shared.

He emphasised the importance of having a support system, noting that therapy has played a significant role in helping his family cope with the situation.

The impact on their children

DJ Krowbar also spoke about how his wife’s illness has affected their children. He revealed that his kids have had to come to terms with the situation and have learned to adapt to the new normal.

"There’s one thing my kids learned in therapy: three things are guaranteed in life. Someone around you will get sick, someone around you will die, and you will start life all over again. Two of those things have happened—someone in their life is sick, their mother is sick, and they’ve had to start life all over again, moving to South Africa and coming back," Krowbar said.

He expressed pride in how resilient his children have become, noting that they have developed a thick skin and a strong sense of grace through these difficult times.

"They have grown some thick skin over this—mad grace. I don’t know how God is going to use that skill they’ve acquired in their life at some point," he reflected.

DJ Krowbar with his wife Wanjiru Karumba and their three kids Pulse Live Kenya

DJ Krowbar supporting his children through the journey

As a father, DJ Krowbar has taken on the responsibility of helping his children cope with their mother’s illness.

He acknowledged that his kids have made it easier for him by learning to manage themselves and each other.

"I have three kids. With the first child, you parent the most. It’s like kids get to a point where they parent themselves. I’m in a space where I’m raising kids, but they’re also raising themselves," Krowbar explained.