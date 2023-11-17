Pierra Makena finally gets real about baby daddy & his marriage to another woman

In an interview with Eve Mungai on November 16, the popular DJ and actress shared her emotional rollercoaster, from heartbreak to healing, shedding light on her decision not to take legal action and her determination to protect her daughter's emotions.

Pierra Makena was hurt when baby daddy married another woman

The mother of one recounted the heart-wrenching moment when, after a seemingly amicable breakup, her partner distanced himself from her and their unborn child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the civil manner in which he withdrew, Makena was devastated when, just five months later, he married another woman.

The emotional toll of this revelation was profound, and Makena shared that she never thought she would overcome the pain.

"We had a very good relationship but after we broke up and I was pregnant, he left. He did not even want anything to do with us. And he was very polite about it, he wasn't rude, demeaning me, or anything. But five months later he got married to someone else...

ADVERTISEMENT

"That was so hurting. I never thought I would move on from that but I did... Somehow I had to live with it because that's life," Makena admitted, emphasising the pain of adjusting to a reality where the person she once had a good relationship with was no longer a part of their lives.

Pulse Live Kenya

The DJ explained that the situation compelled her to learn contentment, accepting the cards life had dealt her.

She revealed that embracing the reality of her situation, despite the unexpected turn of events, played a crucial role in her emotional healing. Makena acknowledged the need to move forward and focus on providing a stable and loving environment for her daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For me am very content with where I am in life. I taught myself to be content when I realised I was pregnant and this man was not going to be there," she said.

Why Pierra Makena would never sue her baby daddy

When asked about her stance on legal action against her baby daddy, Makena firmly said she could never take him to court.

Pulse Live Kenya

She emphasised the significance of allowing the father to be emotionally present in their child's life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Makena encouraged emotional support over legal battles, emphasising the importance of fostering a healthy father-daughter relationship.

"I can never take a man to court. I cannot sue a man because he refused to take care of his child. That just sounds wrong. Let the man be there to hug the baby, let them love them emotionally," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pierra Makena: My baby daddy wasn't married when I met him

ADVERTISEMENT

Makena disclosed that she refrains from discussing her baby daddy on social media due to his marriage and his absence in their lives.

"He was never married. I am not that type of chick. There are so many people who people think are my baby daddies. and there are so many reasons I dont talk about him on social media. One because he is married and two he's not part of our lives..." she said.

While acknowledging the assumptions surrounding her relationships, she maintained her silence to protect her daughter from potential emotional distress.

Pulse Live Kenya

Makena recounted a conversation where her baby daddy expressed a desire to be involved in their child's life, but she discovered that his intentions were not genuine.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There's a time we met and talked, and he said ooh I've not been a good parent, and I would want to be in her life, and I said okay. Then I just discovered that his intentions were not right. I think he just wanted to achieve something at that time..." she said.

Pierra Makena is all about her daughter's emotional well-being

The DJ highlighted the necessity of safeguarding her daughter's emotions.

Pulse Live Kenya

Despite acknowledging her baby daddy's role as the father, Makena stressed that she would not expose her daughter to emotional turmoil unless he demonstrates a genuine commitment to parenthood.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He's the father of the child, and things will never change, but unless he changes and is ready to be a father, right now I dont want my daughter's emotions to be played with," she said.