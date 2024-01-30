Netizens cheer as Raymond Nduga & Dorris Everlyne's troubled relationship comes to an end

The recent developments suggest that their love story has taken a tumultuous turn, with signs indicating an impending breakup.

Viral video sparks outrage

The couple's troubles came to light in September 2023 when a disturbing video circulated on social media, showing Raymond physically assaulting Dorris.

In the video, Raymond is seen repeatedly slapping Dorris and demanding that she leave, igniting outrage among netizens who called for police intervention.

Despite the public outcry and calls for intervention, Raymond and Dorris seemed determined to weather the storm together.

They portrayed a united front on social media, sharing photos of their seemingly happy relationship.

Raymond Nduga introduces new woman

However, cracks began to surface as Raymond introduced another woman into the picture, signaling a potential end to their romance.

In a bold move that raised eyebrows, Raymond publicly introduced his new love interest, sharing a photo of her preparing food in his kitchen.

He dismissed Dorris's significance in his life, implying that her departure had little impact on him. His statement insinuated that Dorris was replaceable and that he had moved on without her.

"Doris thinks if she leaves my life will stop. She needs me more than I need her with her ever broke family. Meet billionaire's new hot and thick thighed wife. At least huyu ako na vitu. Doris had smaller and harder ones than mine," he wrote on Facebook.

Dorris's stand on marriage with Raymond Nduga

Despite enduring public humiliation and abuse, Dorris refused to be silenced. In response to Raymond's claims, she denied any association with a "billionaire" and hinted at her decision to walk away from the relationship.

Her defiant stance garnered support from social media users who applauded her courage to break free from toxicity.

For many observers, Dorris's decision to distance herself from Raymond marked a victory against abuse and manipulation.

Here are some of the reactions on her lates Facebook post

TheNdiawo Clinton Abisae Na tulikwambia ukitoka pale lazima unge glow na kupata nyota. Ona venye sasa unapea hadi Itumbi sleepless nights.

Oloo Benedict Obongi You left misri, you glow more than gold nyoremo

Mokembo Dave Yule billionaire wa Bedsitter karibu akuweke kwa kaburi