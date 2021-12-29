Dr Dre to pay ex-wife Nicole Young Sh11 billion in divorce settlement

According to TMZ, Dre has agreed to pay Sh11,342,123,310 ($100M) to Nicole - $50M (Sh5 671, 061, 655) now and the balance in a year.

In exchange for this deal, Dre got to keep 7 of the properties they own, including a Malibu home, 2 homes in Calabasas, and 4 properties in the L.A. area, including the $100 million Brentwood estate.

He also got the full rights to his master recordings, trademarks and interests in various partnerships and trusts.

Dr Dre to pay to ex-wife Nicole Young Sh11 billion in divorce settlement Pulse Live Kenya

The billionaire rapper and music executive also got to keep all of their Apple stocks, which includes the proceeds from the sale of Beats by Dre.

While Nicole got jewelry, cash and bank accounts that she had maintained during the marriage.

Nicole filed for divorce from the millionaire rapper back in 2020. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for her split from the hip-hop mogul.

Since their split, they have been at loggerheads of finances and prenup.

In July, a court ordered the millionaire to pay his ex-wife, Young $300,000 in spousal support monthly.

According to Radar, the superior court judge's decision was only temporary until a final decision is reached.

The couple got married in 1996 and are blessed with two adult children, Triuce and Truly.