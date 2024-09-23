The sports category has moved to a new website.

Dr King'ori finally reveals reason he left NMG, why he retained show's rights

Amos Robi

King'ori left Nation Media Group after ten years despite having joined for a three-month contract

  • The decision was timely as it coincided with his 10-year journey at NMG, as he had hoped
  • Dr. King'ori retained the rights to 'The Wicked Edition' due to it being undervalued by some individuals within the company
  • He clarified that the decision to continue the show independently was not influenced by NMG’s editorial shifts

Comedian Felix Omondi, popularly known as Dr King’ori, has opened up for the first time about his decision to leave Nation Media Group (NMG) after ten years.

Speaking on the Mic Cheque Podcast, King’ori also explained why he retained the rights to 'The Wicked Edition', which continues to run on his YouTube channel.

Reflecting on his departure, Dr King’ori described it as a timely decision, revealing that his stay at NMG had been a ten-year journey, just as he had hoped when he first joined the media house.

“I chose to leave and by the way, I think it was a prayer answered. When I joined Nation, Kazungu (Captain Otoyo) said he had been there for ten years, and I told God, can I be there for ten years? When I was leaving, I noticed it had been ten years,” King’ori shared in an episode of Mic Cheque Podcast.

While Dr King’ori acknowledged the support he had received at NMG, he explained that a change in energy among some of his colleagues contributed to his decision to leave.

He noted that negative attitudes began to emerge, and this started to affect the quality of his work.

“We got legit support at Nation and the decision to leave was because I felt a negative vibe from some of the people who supported us massively. They had begun whispering toxic vibes which were now reflecting back on the show,” he explained.

Rather than allow these distractions to interfere with his production, King’ori decided it was better to step away from NMG.

“I don’t love being distracted, so I felt instead of affecting the quality of what we did, let me just quit,” he added, clarifying that he did not hold any animosity towards those involved, understanding that they too may have been influenced by external factors.

Dr King’ori also spoke about his decision to keep the rights to 'The Wicked Edition', attributing it to how the show was initially undervalued by some individuals within the company.

“I also think that was partly because the show was very underestimated by some people in the company. Because media is a beast, if they want to bring you down, they can,” he noted.

While many may have thought 'The Wicked Edition' would end with its final airing on NTV on January 12, 2024, King’ori clarified that the decision to continue the show independently was not influenced by NMG’s editorial shifts.

