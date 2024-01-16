The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Dr Kingori's Biography: Early life, birth of 'The Wicked Edition' & his 2 children

Amos Robi

Dr King'ori hosted the satirical comedy show 'The Wicked Edition' which aired its last episode on Friday, January 12,

Comedian Dr King'ori
Comedian Dr King'ori

Dr. Kingori is no stranger to the comedic landscape in Kenya; he has carved a niche for himself, thanks to his satirical comedy show, 'The Wicked Edition,' which aired its final episode on Friday, the 12th.

Recommended articles

King'ori embarked on his comedic journey as a stand-up performer on various comedy shows before catching the eye of journalist Larry Madowo, who recognized his unique comedic style on 'The Trend' and encouraged him to take the leap with his own show.

The show, initially predicted to have a short run, has defied expectations, boasting more than 300 episodes and featuring a myriad of guests over the years.

This article delves into the comedian's ascent from his early days to becoming a renowned name in the comedy realm.

ADVERTISEMENT
A collage of Dr Kingori's photos
A collage of Dr Kingori's photos A collage of Dr Kingori's photos Pulse Live Kenya

READ: New beginning for Dr King'ori as NTV hosts final 'The Wicked Edition' show

Born and raised in the picturesque Blue Valley, Embu County, King'ori, whose real name is Felix Omondi, is the firstborn in a family of three.

Despite his mother's early aspirations for him to become a doctor, King'ori found himself practising what he deems the best medicine: laughter. His journey took him from Embu Urban Primary School to Nguviu High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

While excelling in primary school, King'ori creatively navigated financial challenges, even resorting to wearing his mother's shoes to school when he lacked his own.

Dr. Kingori
Dr. Kingori Dr. Kingori Pulse Live Kenya

READ: NTV’s Dr. King’ori introduces his new born for the first time (Photo)

King'ori's mother worked tirelessly to secure the funds for him to attend a prestigious provincial high school. The sacrifices made by his parents, especially the financial strain on his mother, left an indelible mark on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially on the path to becoming a doctor, King'ori's perspective shifted in Form Two when he contemplated dropping out, inspired by the success of a self-made cousin.

This decision shattered his mother's hopes, who had invested so much in his education. After tearful pleas, King'ori agreed to return for two more years, striking a deal with his heartbroken mother.

Dr. Kingori
Dr. Kingori Dr. Kingori Pulse Live Kenya

Upon completing high school, King'ori was determined to pursue his dreams in the entertainment industry. Joining a theatre group, he honed his skills in comedy and acting.

ADVERTISEMENT

His move to Nairobi, though challenging, marked the beginning of his comedic aspirations. Faced with financial struggles, nights without food, and sleeping in friends' relatives' homes, King'ori's perseverance remained unwavering.

Taking a bold step, King'ori attended a comedy competition at Safari Park, walking from Dandora to seize the opportunity. This led to a performance alongside JB Masanduku, opening doors for appearances on 'Kenya Kona' and 'Churchill Show.'

It was during his time on 'Churchill Show' that Larry Madowo noticed his talent, providing him with a segment on 'The Trend.'

Comedian Dr King'ori
Comedian Dr King'ori Comedian Dr King'ori Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Akothee’s message to NTV’s Dr. Kingori after parading his heavily pregnant wife in Public (Photo)

Following a successful stint on 'The Trend,' King'ori's show gained popularity and transitioned into an independent program. 'The Wicked Edition' has since hosted high-profile guests and accumulated over 340 episodes.

While Dr. Kingori keeps his family life private, occasional glimpses of his two daughters are shared with fans, offering a personal touch to the comedian's public persona.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dr. Kingori with his daughter (Instagram)
Dr. Kingori with his daughter (Instagram) Dr. Kingori with his daughter (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bahati breaks down as wife Diana gifts him costly symbolic gold ring

Bahati breaks down as wife Diana gifts him costly symbolic gold ring

Top high schools celebs' kids have joined for Form 1

Top high schools celebs' kids have joined for Form 1

Citizen TV's Stephen Letoo announces grand wedding ceremony

Citizen TV's Stephen Letoo announces grand wedding ceremony

Dr Kingori's Biography: Early life, birth of 'The Wicked Edition' & his 2 children

Dr Kingori's Biography: Early life, birth of 'The Wicked Edition' & his 2 children

My tattoos are cover-ups for my scars, I had an accident - Georgina Njenga

My tattoos are cover-ups for my scars, I had an accident - Georgina Njenga

Matthew Perry honored with a heartbreaking musical tribute at the 2024 Emmys

Matthew Perry honored with a heartbreaking musical tribute at the 2024 Emmys

Mammito voices concerns for Conjestina as she re-embarks on recovery journey

Mammito voices concerns for Conjestina as she re-embarks on recovery journey

Emmy Kosgei over the moon after watching Bundi & son's flawless 'Taunet Nelel' rendition

Emmy Kosgei over the moon after watching Bundi & son's flawless 'Taunet Nelel' rendition

Here are the 2024 Emmy winners

Here are the 2024 Emmy winners

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Esther Musila & Guardian Angel

Esther Musila confronts Guardian Angel over cheating reports, days after 2nd anniversary

Kenyan LGBTQ Stylist Jaffar Jackson passes away

Family of LGBTQ rights advocate Jaffar Jackson confirms his death & burial dates

Mercy Kyallo

Congratulatory messages pour in for Mercy Kyallo after quietly tying the knot (Photos)

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo with Shiko Nguru

Classic 105's Mike Mondo in legal trouble over photos of his new blended family