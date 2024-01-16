Dr Kingori's Biography: Early life, birth of 'The Wicked Edition' & his 2 children

King'ori embarked on his comedic journey as a stand-up performer on various comedy shows before catching the eye of journalist Larry Madowo, who recognized his unique comedic style on 'The Trend' and encouraged him to take the leap with his own show.

The show, initially predicted to have a short run, has defied expectations, boasting more than 300 episodes and featuring a myriad of guests over the years.

This article delves into the comedian's ascent from his early days to becoming a renowned name in the comedy realm.

A collage of Dr Kingori's photos Pulse Live Kenya

Early life and education

Born and raised in the picturesque Blue Valley, Embu County, King'ori, whose real name is Felix Omondi, is the firstborn in a family of three.

Despite his mother's early aspirations for him to become a doctor, King'ori found himself practising what he deems the best medicine: laughter. His journey took him from Embu Urban Primary School to Nguviu High School.

While excelling in primary school, King'ori creatively navigated financial challenges, even resorting to wearing his mother's shoes to school when he lacked his own.

Dr. Kingori Pulse Live Kenya

Challenges growing up

King'ori's mother worked tirelessly to secure the funds for him to attend a prestigious provincial high school. The sacrifices made by his parents, especially the financial strain on his mother, left an indelible mark on him.

Initially on the path to becoming a doctor, King'ori's perspective shifted in Form Two when he contemplated dropping out, inspired by the success of a self-made cousin.

This decision shattered his mother's hopes, who had invested so much in his education. After tearful pleas, King'ori agreed to return for two more years, striking a deal with his heartbroken mother.

Dr. Kingori Pulse Live Kenya

Entering the world of comedy

Upon completing high school, King'ori was determined to pursue his dreams in the entertainment industry. Joining a theatre group, he honed his skills in comedy and acting.

His move to Nairobi, though challenging, marked the beginning of his comedic aspirations. Faced with financial struggles, nights without food, and sleeping in friends' relatives' homes, King'ori's perseverance remained unwavering.

First breakthrough

Taking a bold step, King'ori attended a comedy competition at Safari Park, walking from Dandora to seize the opportunity. This led to a performance alongside JB Masanduku, opening doors for appearances on 'Kenya Kona' and 'Churchill Show.'

It was during his time on 'Churchill Show' that Larry Madowo noticed his talent, providing him with a segment on 'The Trend.'

Comedian Dr King'ori Pulse Live Kenya

The birth of 'The Wicked Edition'

Following a successful stint on 'The Trend,' King'ori's show gained popularity and transitioned into an independent program. 'The Wicked Edition' has since hosted high-profile guests and accumulated over 340 episodes.

Family

While Dr. Kingori keeps his family life private, occasional glimpses of his two daughters are shared with fans, offering a personal touch to the comedian's public persona.

