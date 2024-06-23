Netizens react after Butita declares his stand on Finance Bill

Kenyan comedian and scriptwriter Eddie Butita has finally broken his silence on the contentious Finance Bill 2024, following intense scrutiny from his fans.

For the past week, Butita has been trending on X (formerly Twitter) due to his perceived indecisiveness regarding the Finance Bill and the ongoing protests against it.

Mounting pressure on Butita & fan backlash

As the Finance Bill debate intensified, many Kenyan celebrities and politicians took a firm stand against the bill, actively participating in the Occupy Parliament protests.

In contrast, Butita remained silent, which did not sit well with his fans and the public. His initial attempts to address the issue were met with disapproval.

He shared his thoughts on the bill, mentioning concerns he had raised and his confidence that action would be taken. However, his politically correct and equivocal statements failed to resonate with the public.

Fans accused him of being influenced by external promises or compromises, rather than taking a definitive stand against the bill.

Eddie Butita finally declares his position on Finance Bill 2024

Feeling the growing pressure, Butita decided to address the situation directly. On June 23, he posted a lengthy statement on Instagram, explaining his actions and outlining his stance on the Finance Bill.

In his post, Butita acknowledged the criticism he faced for not publicly stating his position earlier. He understood the frustration and disconnect many Kenyans feel with the current system.

Butita admitted that he has historically avoided making political statements, but he recognized that this moment was different.

He emphasised the need for proper structures to ensure citizens' voices are heard and represented effectively.

"Recently, I have faced criticism for not publicly stating my position on the Finance Bill 2024. I want to address the issue directly and share the state of affairs surrounding my recent actions. I understand the frustration and disconnect many feel with the current system.

"It is clear that we need a proper structure to ensure our voices are heard and represented effectively. Often, our leaders lose touch with those they represent. The results are what is happening currently," he wrote.

Eddie Butita - I reject Finance Bill 2024

Butita made it clear that he does not support the Finance Bill as it stands. He explained that he had submitted his concerns and would continue to do so as both a citizen and a businessman.

He highlighted the importance of advocating for the best interests of his fellow Kenyans, family, friends, and colleagues.

"Over the years, I have shied away from making political stands, but I agree this is not a political moment, with my status, my silence is not warranted. It "creases." The Finance Bill, as it stands, is not okay. I played a role and submitted my concerns and will do it again when needed because I am a citizen and a businessman. I want the best for my countrymates, family, friends, and colleagues," he said.

To conclude his statement, Butita officially declared his position: "All said and done, it is time to publicly make my position official. I, Eddie Butita, #RejectFinanceBill2024. It is time to listen. We cannot be all wrong. Hayaa basi, Gen Z nitafutieni tshirt kali nireport kwa ofisi."

