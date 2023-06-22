Emotional Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

In an emotional interview with Presenter Ali on Thursday 22, Akothee delved into the hurtful events that transpired.

Akothee spoke fondly of her father, highlighting his unwavering support as her number one fan. She emphasized her role in supporting her family, both emotionally and financially, over the years.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

However, when she announced her own wedding plans, it coincided with her sister's upcoming wedding, which led to conflicting circumstances.

"When i announced my wedding, my younger sister was having a wedding as well. Omosh wanted to bring cows in December but i told him to wait we were having another wedding," Akothee said.

Akothee & Cebbie Koks' unresolved issues

Akothee recounted how she supported her sister's wedding wholeheartedly by allowing her children to attend the ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

"On my sisters wedding i gave the much support i could... it shows that i didn't have a problem with the wedding. There is a problem between us that needed to be solved. So how could i just invite myself there?" she questioned.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, behind the scenes, tensions simmered, and there were unresolved issues between them.

Akothee explained that her sister crossed certain boundaries, and she expected an apology that never materialized. Consequently, she did not feel welcome at her sister's wedding

Misunderstandings & poisonous influence

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Akothee, she heard that her sister convinced others that there was no actual wedding and that Akothee had merely sought to overshadow her special day.

"That time we had wrangles with my sister and she's the one who is always crossing my line and i expected her to apologise which never happened. So there was no way i could bring myself to a table i am not invited.

"I was waiting for my sister to come and tell me you know lets put our differences aside. I am sorry. the only word i was waiting to make her realize she's really hurt me to the core... and it would have ended there, "she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

This manipulation according to Akothee, caused others to view her unfavorably and tarnished her reputation within the family. Akothee, who says she had always been the unifying force, felt betrayed by this sudden turn of events.

"Everybody saw me like a bad person and i can remember i was the unifying factor for my family. I've been there , I've educated them, I've supported them, but when it came to me things started changing," she said.

Akothee's advise to her fans

Akothee emphasized the importance of taking responsibility for one's actions. She urged her fans who have wronged any person to have the courage to apologize sincerely.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Akothee firmly believed that a simple act of saying sorry can mend deep wounds and restore harmony.

"From what we heard, i think she convinced everybody that there was no wedding, and that i just wanted to stand her wedding," she said.

Akothee emphasized the detrimental effects of harboring hatred and enlisting others to participate in animosity.

Pulse Live Kenya