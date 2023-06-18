I had to get this out of my chest - Akothee's surprising revelation about her siblings & father

Amidst the warm wishes and expressions of gratitude, Akothee shared a touching revelation about her siblings' attempt to prevent their father from attending her wedding.

Akothee's unbreakable bond with her father

Throughout her Sunday Instagram post, Akothee reminisced about the joyful moments she shared with her father. She vividly described their phone conversations filled with laughter and their playful exchanges over Mpesa transactions.

Akothee greatly misses these interactions, as recently it has become challenging to reach her father directly.

"To my hero Ajos Tinga ,Well It has been Four years since you lost it , I don't get you on phone anymore, unless I call mum or people around you , so just like that I miss the days we chatted on phone laughed out loud and after that Mpesa Pap," she wrote.

Akothee's fear of losing her father

Acknowledging her father's health struggles, Akothee admitted that she had started to detach herself emotionally, fearing that her father's time was limited.

However, as fate would have it, God had other plans to manage their fears. Akothee couldn't believe her eyes when her father walked her down the aisle on her big day.

"I started detaching from you coz I thought your days were numbered so I tried getting myself prepared after the several attacks . But I was wrong, God has his ways of managing our fear s , I couldn't believe you could walk me down the Isle," she wrote.

The Unexpected Opposition from Akothee's siblings

According to Akothee, some of her siblings adamantly refused to let their father attend the wedding.

One of her brothers boldly declared, "Over my dead body will dad attend that wedding!" However, Akothee's determination and love for her father would not allow this to happen.

Akothee arranged for a car to pick up her parents and bring them to the wedding and everything went as planned.

"I sent a car to pick you & mom from home to come and witness my big day I was wondering why it was getting late and up until afternoon of the 9th you had not left Rongo for Nairobi I later found out that your children ( my immediate siblings ) refused that you can't attend those useless things simply because they were not invited or they were out to hurt me," she said.

As Akothee expressed her love and gratitude towards her father, she revealed the extent of her care for him.

She made sure he lived a comfortable life, buying him a brand new car and building him a beautiful home to enjoy.

"My conscience is well and my heart at peace . I have taken care of you with all the love from the bottom of my heart ,you are not just a dad but my best friend.

"I feel weak whenever I see you down. May God protect you so you can hold Omosh baby soon. I had to get this out of my chest today," she wrote.

