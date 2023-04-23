Akothee finally reveals real reason certain family members missed her wedding

The wedding of Kenyan singer Akothee to her Swiss fiancé, Schweizer Omosh, was a grand affair attended by high-profile personalities from all walks of life.

However, the absence of Akothee's sister, Cebbie Koks, from the wedding raised eyebrows and sparked rumors of a possible continuous beef.

In a recent Instagram post, Akothee finally revealed the reason behind some people missing in her wedding ceremony.

According to Akothee, family is a group of people gathered together by blood who don't necessarily know each other.

She advised against using important occasions like weddings for family reconciliations, adding that forgiveness doesn't have to be public.

"Family is a group of people gathered together by blood who really don't know each other. Never use your important occasions for family reconciliations. kama mbaya mbaya ,kila mtu akae kwake," Akothee wrote.

Akothee also emphasized the importance of setting boundaries, especially when dealing with family.

She noted that keeping family as family doesn't mean you have to be friends or close. Instead, she advised against forcing issues with family, as this could lead to hurt feelings and strained relationships.

"Again forgiveness doesn't have to be public that is pretense , first forgive yourself then forgive others . To keep family as family doesn't mean you have to be friends or close , don't force issues with family," she wrote.

She revealed that the best part of her wedding was choosing the guest list, as she only invited people she wanted to share her special day with. For those who not there, they did not receive any invitation.

"I enjoyed my wedding especially when choosing the guest list was the best part of it. I only had people I wanted to. Kama haukuwaona jua hawakualikwa," she wrote.