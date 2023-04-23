The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee finally reveals real reason certain family members missed her wedding

Lynet Okumu

Akothee shares the real reason behind some family members' absence from her wedding

Akothee
Akothee

Akothee gives in-depth revelation as to why some people, including some family members were not part of her wedding

Recommended articles

The wedding of Kenyan singer Akothee to her Swiss fiancé, Schweizer Omosh, was a grand affair attended by high-profile personalities from all walks of life.

However, the absence of Akothee's sister, Cebbie Koks, from the wedding raised eyebrows and sparked rumors of a possible continuous beef.

Akothee
Akothee Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Reason Akothee's 2 sons did not attend their mum's Kiambu wedding

In a recent Instagram post, Akothee finally revealed the reason behind some people missing in her wedding ceremony.

According to Akothee, family is a group of people gathered together by blood who don't necessarily know each other.

She advised against using important occasions like weddings for family reconciliations, adding that forgiveness doesn't have to be public.

"Family is a group of people gathered together by blood who really don't know each other. Never use your important occasions for family reconciliations. kama mbaya mbaya ,kila mtu akae kwake," Akothee wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Akothee
Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee also emphasized the importance of setting boundaries, especially when dealing with family.

She noted that keeping family as family doesn't mean you have to be friends or close. Instead, she advised against forcing issues with family, as this could lead to hurt feelings and strained relationships.

"Again forgiveness doesn't have to be public that is pretense , first forgive yourself then forgive others . To keep family as family doesn't mean you have to be friends or close , don't force issues with family," she wrote.

Akothee
Akothee Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Akothee opens up on rejecting billionaire's proposal

She revealed that the best part of her wedding was choosing the guest list, as she only invited people she wanted to share her special day with. For those who not there, they did not receive any invitation.

"I enjoyed my wedding especially when choosing the guest list was the best part of it. I only had people I wanted to. Kama haukuwaona jua hawakualikwa," she wrote.

According to her, setting boundaries and forgiving ourselves and others can help maintain healthy relationships with loved ones, even if you don't necessarily agree or get along with them all the time.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee finally reveals real reason certain family members missed her wedding

Akothee finally reveals real reason certain family members missed her wedding

Rapper Nonini in mourning

Rapper Nonini in mourning

Frida Kajala reveals Kenyan politician boyfriend

Frida Kajala reveals Kenyan politician boyfriend

I am losing it, depression is eating me slowly - Thee Pluto cries out for help

I am losing it, depression is eating me slowly - Thee Pluto cries out for help

Meet Dennis Humphrey: 'Sultana' actor who eats monkeys

Meet Dennis Humphrey: 'Sultana' actor who eats monkeys

Solomon interrupted Barbie while recording a video, this happened

Solomon interrupted Barbie while recording a video, this happened

Real or skit? Fans question legitimacy of Awinja's wedding to Osoro

Real or skit? Fans question legitimacy of Awinja's wedding to Osoro

Teacher Wanjiku, Victor Ber gush over all-grown daughter as she turns 20

Teacher Wanjiku, Victor Ber gush over all-grown daughter as she turns 20

Nandy calls out Wasafi Media for continuous criticism [Audio]

Nandy calls out Wasafi Media for continuous criticism [Audio]

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bi Ua of Citizen's Sultana series

7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of 'Sultana' series

Mammito Eunice

Mammito Eunice bids farewell to Nairobi love - It's over!

Fancy Makadia and boyfriend

Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding

Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro's Biography: Career, marriage, family & education