Where is Eric Omondi? Family searches desperately after arrest

Kenyan comedian and activist Eric Omondi has reportedly gone missing following his arrest on the morning of June 21, leaving his family and girlfriend, Lynne Njihia, in distress.

The comedian was taken into custody around 11 a.m., and his phone was switched off immediately after his arrest, causing concern among his loved ones.

Eric Omondi's arrest & search

Speaking to a group of local media houses on the same day, Lynne Njihia detailed the events leading up to Eric’s disappearance.

She mentioned that Eric was arrested and taken to Central Police Station, but subsequent inquiries have yielded no information about his whereabouts.

"Eric was arrested this morning around 11 a.m., and his phone was switched off immediately. We were told he was taken to Central Police Station, but when we got there, the police said he wasn’t there, even though we saw him entering Central," Lynne recounted.

Why Eric Omondi was arrested

Eric Omondi had flown back to Nairobi on the night of June 20 to plan for his late brother Fred Omondi’s commemorative show.

Videos circulating on social media showed Eric riding a horse during the night protests before he was reportedly arrested.

Fred Omondi, younger brother of Eric Omondi, tragically passed away in a bodaboda accident. Eric’s family was already dealing with the grief of Fred’s untimely death, and Eric’s arrest has added to their distress.

Lynne’s plea for information

Lynne emphasized the importance of locating Eric to proceed with the planned events for Fred Omondi.

"We just want to know where he is and have him released because today is very important for the family and for the late Fred. I don’t see any crime he committed; he was just on a horse and didn’t destroy any property. They should just release him so we can continue with our lives," Lynne pleaded.

Lynne also noted the concern of Eric's family back home, particularly because Eric was the one planning the funeral for his late brother. She mentioned that she wasn’t aware Eric had joined the protests and only found out through social media.

"Family has communicated, and they just want to know if he’s okay and when we will proceed with the plans. Terence and Milly were here and have continued with the preparations as we had set," Lynne added.

Family’s frustration & concerns after Eric Omondi was arrested

Another family member who traveled with Eric to Nairobi expressed frustration over the lack of information regarding Eric’s arrest. "

This morning, we flew in from Kisumu for the Carnivore festival in honor of Fred Omondi. I checked in at an Airbnb, and he went home. While I was there, I got a call that he had been arrested. I came here to Central Police Station, but they tell us they don’t know anything. The last time his phone was on, he was in the Industrial Area," the family member explained.

The family member continued, "The main reason we came here is for the Fred Omondi show. Even people back home are panicking because they were expecting us to give them a lineup of the funeral program. We just want to know if he’s safe. Even if he’s been arrested for a crime, there’s a legal process. Calls are coming in from all over, and this is giving us a lot of trauma."

Tribute to late Fred Omondi

In a heartfelt tribute to the late comedian Fred Omondi, the Churchill Show is set to host a star-studded commemorative event at the Carnivore Simba Saloon today, June 21, 2024.