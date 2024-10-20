The sports category has moved to a new website.

Eric Omondi’s instructions to those attending his Mashujaa Day event at Uhuru Park

Charles Ouma

Renowned philanthropist and comedian-turned-activist Eric Omondi has provided instructions to Kenyans who will attend his alternative Mashujaa day event at Uhuru Park on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

The event will be held in honour of Kenyans who lost their lives during the protests that were largely led by Gen Z to demand greater accountability in government.

Several Kenyans lost their lives while many others were injured and some are missing to date.

Scores were also abducted by people who later turned out to be police officers.

Eric revealed that the dress code for the event will be black, synonymous with mourning for the fallen heroes who will be remembered and celebrated at the event.

He also indicated that Kenyans from all walks of life should start streaming into the venue from as early as 6 am with the event expect to run till 3pm.

“Tomorrow, Sunday, I am urging and requesting Kenyans from all walks of life to meet at Uhuru Park from 6 am to 3 pm. We will be celebrating our fallen heroes, brothers, and sisters who died during the protests,” Eric stated on X. Participants are also expected to come with a Kenyan flag and a candle with parents of those killed during the protests expected to be in attendance.

“Please come carrying a candle, please come wearing black and please come carrying a flag. We will be with the parents and families of our fallen heroes. Tukuje mapema, tuombe, tusherekee mashujaa wetu (Let’s come early, pray, and celebrate our heroes). God bless you, see you tomorrow at Uhuru Park at 6 am,” Eric added.

It remains unclear if the impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua or Interior CS Kithure Kindiki who was recently declared the Deputy President-elect by national Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula will attend the celebrations.

