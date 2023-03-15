Ex-Tausi actor Ken Ambani lands gov't job after over 20 years in film industry

Among those sworn in was award-winning veteran actor Kenneth Muigai Ambani.

Ambani, rose to fame for his role as Baraza in the 1990s and early 2000s hit TV show Tausi.

He went on to star in many more films such as Wingu la Moto, Cobra Squad, Makutano Junction, Shuga II, and Subira.

Ambani took the oath of office to start his term as the County Executive Committee Member in charge of Public Service Administration Youth Gender Sports and Social Services.

“Out of the several million Kenyans, you appointed me to be among your 10 CECMs.

I don't take that for granted Sir! Thank you Governor Abdulswamad. Ready to serve Mombasa, so help me God,” he said in a post.

On his part, the governor expressed confidence that the newly constituted Cabinet would help him deliver on his campaign promises.

He noted that his administration has come to power during a very tough economic time for residents of Mombasa.

“I am proud to announce that Mombasa County now has a fully functional Cabinet comprising able County Executive Committee Members who I believe will bring the change that Mombasa needs. The real work of transformation has just begun. Let us put our political differences aside and bring change.Mombasa inapendeza huko mbele,” he stated.

Ambani’s acting career has spanned two decades in which he also excelled in his corporate career where he rose to serve as a manager at Posta Kenya until July 2020 when he left.

From a very young age, he was drawn to acting, and at just three years old, he won his first stage actor's award. This sparked a lifelong passion, and he has been performing ever since.

In Form Three, Ambani was selected to play a role in the South African production My People in Chains, which was staged at Chandaria Hall in Mombasa.

His talent was recognized at the national level when he was awarded Best Actor. Throughout his school years, he participated in numerous drama festivals and won many awards.

Ambani began his professional acting career in the Swahili drama series Tushauriane, and later featured in the first-ever English drama series in Kenya, Fate Makers, before leaving for Nairobi to work for Posta Kenya.