The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

How Ezekiel Mutua's error became a beautiful act of kindness

Fabian Simiyu

Ezekiel Mutua says it was a miracle

Ezekiel Mutua
Ezekiel Mutua

The boss of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK), Ezekiel Mutua, found himself in a situation where he had no choice but to show gratitude to a kind stranger who offered to return his mistakenly sent money.

Recommended articles

According to Mr Mutua, he inadvertently sent Sh5K to the wrong number and attempted to reverse the transaction immediately.

However, to his surprise, he received a message expressing gratitude for the money he had sent.

Ezekiel Mutua
Ezekiel Mutua Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Ezekiel Mutua responds to Reuben Kigame's attack on Ruto

He added that the message conveyed that the recipient was in dire straits and had fervently prayed for a miracle.

"I told them that I had sent them the money by mistake and asked that they reverse the transaction," Ezekiel Mutua wrote.

Mutua continued by explaining that they successfully reversed the money, and he even went a step further by topping up the amount and sending it back to the recipient.

He emphasized that this act demonstrated their integrity, as they chose to refund the money rather than engaging in any dishonest or fraudulent activity.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ezekiel Mutua
Ezekiel Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

He concluded by reflecting on the situation, stating that the initial amount was sent by mistake, but the subsequent act of refunding the money was nothing short of a miracle. This experience reinforced his belief that integrity pays off.

Nelly Muluka Sir, some years back you sent me 5K by mistake and I returned it. Maybe my miracle is cooking.

Chrispine Onyango Oduma Ezekiel Mutua we both know you have my number. Ni mimi sipendwi na miujiza ama ni wewe unaonyesha miujiza za kwangu njia za kwenda kando? Be a Man of integrity. Stop misdirecting my miracles. Act right. Act now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Vicky Chebaibai Kitonga Wow! I pray that someone will send money to me by mistake and I will refund them and they top up. Lord touch someone to send to all who are reading this message. When you pass an integrity test blessings come your way.

Ezekiel Mutua
Ezekiel Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

John Karuthi The reason I follow you, you are a true leader that Kenyans deserve, may God continue blessing you and your family so that you can light many people's candles.

Tom Mogusu My Senior, the Lord continue blessing the work of your hands. And before you forget, I also need that particular miracle. Mwathàni mùrungú.

Ngugi Isaac expressed that Ezekiel Mutua is a generous individual and reminisced about a time when the MCSK boss bought him a birthday present, despite the fact that they had never met in person.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Juliani shares similarity between his birthday and his wife's as she turns 38

Juliani shares similarity between his birthday and his wife's as she turns 38

Astral soundscapes: Unveiling Masšh's musical journey

Astral soundscapes: Unveiling Masšh's musical journey

How Ezekiel Mutua's error became a beautiful act of kindness

How Ezekiel Mutua's error became a beautiful act of kindness

Sauti Sol joins the Grammy Recording Academy with exclusive privileges

Sauti Sol joins the Grammy Recording Academy with exclusive privileges

Emotional Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

Emotional Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

Milly Wa Jesus' mother educates critics on in-law relationship

Milly Wa Jesus' mother educates critics on in-law relationship

Upset Mashirima Kapombe hangs up on Milele FM presenter

Upset Mashirima Kapombe hangs up on Milele FM presenter

Ukipunguza wivu utabarikiwa! Azziad tells off 'haters' in epic comeback

Ukipunguza wivu utabarikiwa! Azziad tells off 'haters' in epic comeback

Ziiki Media counters Bahati's allegations on pulling down latest song

Ziiki Media counters Bahati's allegations on pulling down latest song

Pulse Sports

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abel Mutua & daughter Mumbua, Kennedy Rapudo & his daughter, Robert Burale & daughter

11 Kenyan celebrities with unbreakable father-daughter bonds

Singer Akothee

Emotional Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

Rapper Madtraxx

Madtraxx explains taking a break from music to manage family hotels

Bahati and Diana Marua

Bahati, Diana Marua announce wedding after 7-year 'marriage'