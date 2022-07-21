Akothee's open letter to MCSK CEO Ezekiel Mutua

In her letter, the Abebo hitmaker detailed that for a very long time, Kenyan artistes have been suffering with no one to champion for their rights.

“Kenyan music and musicians have had a rough time; they have never had any father figure to give them directions. We have just been moving blindly with hopes that one day we shall make it.

We have never had any figure to make an appointment, go sit with them and pour our hearts out. We have suffered more than the world can imagine. Kenyan musicians have been ignored irrespective of how much they entertain, motivate and keep the country going,” read part of Akothee’s post.

Akothee with Ezekiel Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

The singer went on to narrate that a lot of talents have died in Kenya but they are now trusting Mutua to fight for them while at the helm of MCSK.

“Kenyan musicians carry the numbers, Sir, imagine we motivate, inspire people daily, and no one is there to inspire motivate or uplift us. We are just keeping our heads on top of the water not to drown. We are forced to be role models with no mentors

“We are happy to have a happy beginning with you as musicians. There are so many talents that have died since no one cared. All our hopes are on you Sir and we shall walk this journey together with you I therefore ask all musicians to register themselves with MCSK. There is hope with Dr. Ezekiel Mutua,” Akothee signed off her letter.

Akothee with Ezekiel Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

Upon seeing the carefully worded letter, Ezekiel Mutua affirmed that is he more than willing to work for the Kenyan music industry.

“This is beyond humbling. Thank you Madam Boss. I am more than inspired to give this my best shot and ensure that soon, Kenyan musicians will have something to smile about. Thank you for believing in me. Mungu mbele,” Mutua replied.

Ezekiel Mutua appointed CEO of MCSK

The Board of Directors of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) appointed Ezekiel Mutua as its Chief Executive Officer, effective Friday 25th March 2022.

“We, as Members of the MCSK Board, warmly welcomes Dr Mutua at the helm of our Society's leadership, congratulate him on his appointment and wish him well as he begins his tour of duty with us.

“We have the faith that his passion for excellence, as attested by his exemplary performance in the previous positions he has held, will help us to steer the MCSK to the next level.

Ezekiel Mutua comes to rescue of Raila’s Azimio over possible law suit by Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya