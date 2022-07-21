RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee's open letter to MCSK CEO Ezekiel Mutua

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

There are so many talents that have died since no one cared - Akothee to Mutua

Akothee with Ezekiel Mutua
Akothee with Ezekiel Mutua

Award-winning Kenyan singer and self-proclaimed President of single mothers Esther Akoth stage name Akothee has penned an open letter to Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) CEO Dr Ezekiel Mutua.

Recommended articles

In her letter, the Abebo hitmaker detailed that for a very long time, Kenyan artistes have been suffering with no one to champion for their rights.

“Kenyan music and musicians have had a rough time; they have never had any father figure to give them directions. We have just been moving blindly with hopes that one day we shall make it.

We have never had any figure to make an appointment, go sit with them and pour our hearts out. We have suffered more than the world can imagine. Kenyan musicians have been ignored irrespective of how much they entertain, motivate and keep the country going,” read part of Akothee’s post.

Akothee with Ezekiel Mutua
Akothee with Ezekiel Mutua Akothee with Ezekiel Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

The singer went on to narrate that a lot of talents have died in Kenya but they are now trusting Mutua to fight for them while at the helm of MCSK.

“Kenyan musicians carry the numbers, Sir, imagine we motivate, inspire people daily, and no one is there to inspire motivate or uplift us. We are just keeping our heads on top of the water not to drown. We are forced to be role models with no mentors

“We are happy to have a happy beginning with you as musicians. There are so many talents that have died since no one cared. All our hopes are on you Sir and we shall walk this journey together with you I therefore ask all musicians to register themselves with MCSK. There is hope with Dr. Ezekiel Mutua,” Akothee signed off her letter.

Akothee with Ezekiel Mutua
Akothee with Ezekiel Mutua Akothee with Ezekiel Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

Upon seeing the carefully worded letter, Ezekiel Mutua affirmed that is he more than willing to work for the Kenyan music industry.

“This is beyond humbling. Thank you Madam Boss. I am more than inspired to give this my best shot and ensure that soon, Kenyan musicians will have something to smile about. Thank you for believing in me. Mungu mbele,” Mutua replied.

The Board of Directors of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) appointed Ezekiel Mutua as its Chief Executive Officer, effective Friday 25th March 2022.

“We, as Members of the MCSK Board, warmly welcomes Dr Mutua at the helm of our Society's leadership, congratulate him on his appointment and wish him well as he begins his tour of duty with us.

“We have the faith that his passion for excellence, as attested by his exemplary performance in the previous positions he has held, will help us to steer the MCSK to the next level.

READ: Ezekiel Mutua appointed CEO of MCSK

Ezekiel Mutua comes to rescue of Raila’s Azimio over possible law suit by Sauti Sol
Ezekiel Mutua comes to rescue of Raila’s Azimio over possible law suit by Sauti Sol Ezekiel Mutua comes to rescue of Raila’s Azimio over possible law suit by Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

“We appeal to all our local and international stakeholders to accord Dr. Mutua the necessary support and goodwill in the execution of his duties,” MCSK chair Lazurus Muli said in a statement.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee's open letter to MCSK CEO Ezekiel Mutua

Akothee's open letter to MCSK CEO Ezekiel Mutua

Abel Mutua reveals millions earned from new Click Click Bang movie

Abel Mutua reveals millions earned from new Click Click Bang movie

Jeremy is a miracle baby, born at 6 months - Rev Kathy Kiuna celebrates son

Jeremy is a miracle baby, born at 6 months - Rev Kathy Kiuna celebrates son

Diamond addresses claims of exploiting WCB Wasafi artistes

Diamond addresses claims of exploiting WCB Wasafi artistes

Tems credited as a songwriter on Beyonce's upcoming album

Tems credited as a songwriter on Beyonce's upcoming album

GOT fans thrilled as ‘House of the Dragon’ official trailer debuts

GOT fans thrilled as ‘House of the Dragon’ official trailer debuts

Elsa Majimbo acquires new house in Los Angeles, California

Elsa Majimbo acquires new house in Los Angeles, California

Burna Boy breaks records on Billboard Charts

Burna Boy breaks records on Billboard Charts

Diamond declares that he is not ready to settle down, here's what he is focusing on

Diamond declares that he is not ready to settle down, here's what he is focusing on

Trending

'I was born with sickle cell disease, It was life and death' - Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold

Amira disables comments as she responds to Jamal Rohasafi's public apology

Jamal Rohosafi and his wife Amira

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife lists 40 reasons why she loves him on his 40th birthday

Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife, Cynthia [Instagram/JustCynthiaO]

Flavour meets American lady who was almost scammed by his impersonator

Flavour N'abania (Instagram/Flavour N'abania)