Ezekiel Mutua’s comment over Mukhisa Kituyi’s alleged leaked nude video

In a tweet, Mutua said that making naked videos of other people without with or without their approval is a breach of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222.

"No film or class of film for public exhibition shall be made without a filming license from the Board." Now you know!” Tweeted Mutua.

On the other hand, Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko has been having a field day with the alleged Kituyi’s video.

In a number of social media posts, Sonko castigated the Presidential Aspirant, stating that no man should engage in sexual intercourse with a side-chick when her phone is still on.

“Some men are very useless and big for nothing. Unawachaje dame na simu kwa pekejeng?” shared Sonko.

He went to an extent of tweeting the nude video via his Twitter before quickly delating it, over attacks from netizens.

On the other hand, Aspiring politician Alinur Mohamed tweeted; “Mukhisa Kituyi story has taught men; Anytime you meet a slay queen, before she enters that room ensure her smartphone is off, no clothes on, search her to ensure she has no hidden camera. If she must have a phone let it be Kabambe or it will end in premium tears like for doktari”.

On Thursday, a video reportedly that of Mukhisa Kituyi, surfaced online, eliciting wild reactions among Kenyans on Twitter. Kituyi was a trending topic for the better part of Yesterday and Friday.