ADVERTISEMENT
Family move that enabled content creator Esther Chebet get proper mental health care

Amos Robi

Chebet revealed that she was admitted to a mental hospital for a fortnight due to persistent migraines.

Content creator Esther Chebet has openly shared details about her recent two-week stay in a mental institution, lifting the lid on her ongoing battle with depression and anxiety.

During a recent interview on Radio Jambo, Chebet revealed that she was admitted to a mental hospital for a fortnight due to persistent migraines. Concerned for her well-being, her family encouraged her to seek medical attention.

"I was admitted to a mental hospital for two weeks. I did not go willingly. I got migraines for four days consecutively. My family asked me to go get checked. I would be treated, fed, and just rest. It was an institution where people just wanted to maintain some mental sanity," Chebet explained.

The facility aimed to offer individuals a supportive environment to preserve mental well-being. Despite the challenges she faced, Chebet expressed that she currently finds herself in a positive space.

Downplaying her celebrity status, Chebet emphasized, “It was not a big deal; I do not see myself as a celebrity.” This reflects her humility and a commitment to dismantling stigmas surrounding mental health, reinforcing the universal need to seek help.

Chebet's struggles with mental health date back to her adolescence when she started experiencing migraines in Class 7.

She also opened up about the impact of being raised by a stepdad, which heightened her anxiety.

“My mum came with me to her marriage. My relationship with my step-family was not easy. Being an outsider and a misfit was not easy,” she explained.

The challenges she faced in navigating her role as an outsider within the step-family contributed to the deterioration of her mental health. She admitted feeling a lack of acceptance from her stepdad, who seemed unprepared to assume a paternal role.

“At some point, my mum became single. I do not know where my stepdad went to. Depression and anxiety came from that,” she revealed.

The unsettledness surrounding her family situation elevated her mental health struggles, highlighting the intricate relationship between personal dynamics and one's mental well-being.

However, Chebet says she is now in a better place compared to where she was in the previous years.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
