Fareed Khimani to host The Real Housewives of Nairobi reunion

The Real Housewives of Nairobi dropped its finale after a 12-week run on Showmax.

The reunion will see Fareed have a sit down with the six Nairobi housewives - Vera Sidika, Minne Kariuki, Susan Kaittany, Sonal Maherali, Lisa Christoffersen, and Dr. Catherine Masitsa - as they rehash the drama from the season.

“I wanted to be part of this because The Real Housewives of Nairobi is incredible; we haven’t seen anything like this yet in this market,” said Fareed.

“I’m also a huge fan of Andy Cohen, and of the show, not only for its bold content but also for its production quality and the value that the team behind it has created. I felt right at home to sit on the throne, and therefore it was no brainer,” he added.

Fareed is considered a legend in radio and has been in the industry for years, working with stations like Capital FM, XFM, and Nation FM.

He also owns a production company, Nusu Nusu, known for producing TV shows like Masharaki Mix, Coke Studio Africa, Lit360, and Yes! Ndio! Beeni! among others.

As an actor, Fareed has appeared in shows like Changes and Kona, with his most recent TV appearance being an episode of Showmax police procedural Crime and Justice season one, where he played the role of a high-level drug dealer masquerading as a talent manager.

On what RHONairobi fans can expect from him, Fareed promises a no-holds-barred reunion as he will definitely be asking all the hard questions that fans would like to get answers to.

“He (Fareed) is one of Kenya's most recognisable voices,” says Eugene Mbugua, whose production company, D&R Studios, produces The Real Housewives of Nairobi.

“We have also seen his work as a host for some of Kenya's most exquisite fashion high teas. We knew that this experience and his personality would work well for the reunion," he added.

