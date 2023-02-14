Vera Sidika explains how she filmed RHONairobi while heavily pregnant

Now almost due, Sidika revealed that she at times felt like quitting but had to remain committed.

“People think it’s easy, like you’re just living your life with cameras around you, but it’s not. It takes a lot of dedication and commitment. There are times when you feel like today is not the day because you know with pregnancy, sometimes you’re feeling tired. But at the end of the day, you really have to commit yourself to the project,” Vera said.

Further, Sidika said her fiancé was supportive of her featuring in the reality and even had no problem with their daughter, Asia featuring.

Why Vera Sidika accepted to be part of RHONairobi cast

On why she accepted to feature in the show, Sidika said that there are many people with false assumptions about her which the show was going to give the opportunity to clarify.

“People think they know me, and that my life is an open book, but honestly, it’s not. I feel like The Real Housewives of Nairobi is a great platform for people to know who Vera is. People will get to know me in a very deep way, and understand the kind of personality and character that I have,” Sidika noted.

Sidika said contrary to expectations that she'd cause drama in the show, she is very calm which many will get to see in the show.

“I think my fans expect to see so much drama, but the funniest thing is that I’m a very sweet person, an amazing mum, a great wife, and I think that’s the side that most Kenyans don’t get to see. I think this is a very great space for people to get to know Vera and be the judge,” she said.

Pulse Nigeria

The 'Real Housewives of Nairobi' is set to premiere on February 23 with new episodes airing every Thursday.