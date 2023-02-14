ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Vera Sidika explains how she filmed RHONairobi while heavily pregnant

Amos Robi

Vera Sidika has spoken about filming 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi' while heavily pregnant.

Vera Sidika on The Real Housewives of Nairobi
Vera Sidika on The Real Housewives of Nairobi

Sidika who is expecting her second child with her fiancé Brown Mauzo said she gave the show her all despite the hurdles she faced in the midst of filming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Now almost due, Sidika revealed that she at times felt like quitting but had to remain committed.

“People think it’s easy, like you’re just living your life with cameras around you, but it’s not. It takes a lot of dedication and commitment. There are times when you feel like today is not the day because you know with pregnancy, sometimes you’re feeling tired. But at the end of the day, you really have to commit yourself to the project,” Vera said.

Further, Sidika said her fiancé was supportive of her featuring in the reality and even had no problem with their daughter, Asia featuring.

READ: Vera Sidika, Susan Kaittany among cast of 'Real Housewives of Nairobi' [Trailer]

On why she accepted to feature in the show, Sidika said that there are many people with false assumptions about her which the show was going to give the opportunity to clarify.

“People think they know me, and that my life is an open book, but honestly, it’s not. I feel like The Real Housewives of Nairobi is a great platform for people to know who Vera is. People will get to know me in a very deep way, and understand the kind of personality and character that I have,” Sidika noted.

Sidika said contrary to expectations that she'd cause drama in the show, she is very calm which many will get to see in the show.

“I think my fans expect to see so much drama, but the funniest thing is that I’m a very sweet person, an amazing mum, a great wife, and I think that’s the side that most Kenyans don’t get to see. I think this is a very great space for people to get to know Vera and be the judge,” she said.

Meet The Real Housewives of Nairobi
Meet The Real Housewives of Nairobi Pulse Nigeria

READ:'County 49' beats 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' to make history on Showmax

The 'Real Housewives of Nairobi' is set to premiere on February 23 with new episodes airing every Thursday.

The show will feature five influential women as they navigate their lavish lifestyles, relationships and careers in Nairobi others featured include Susan Kaittany, Sonal Maherali, Minne Kariuki and Lisa Christoffersen.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Vera Sidika explains how she filmed RHONairobi while heavily pregnant

Vera Sidika explains how she filmed RHONairobi while heavily pregnant

Cebbie Koks pens sweet letter to self as she turns a year older

Cebbie Koks pens sweet letter to self as she turns a year older

Pritty Vishy reacts to Stevo Simple Boy's wife

Pritty Vishy reacts to Stevo Simple Boy's wife

Azziad makes promise to CS Ababu Namwamba after appointment to gov't role

Azziad makes promise to CS Ababu Namwamba after appointment to gov't role

Mike Sonko's daughter Sandra Mbuvi sparks dating rumors [Photos]

Mike Sonko's daughter Sandra Mbuvi sparks dating rumors [Photos]

Chameleone’s response when he was asked if King Saha wrote ‘Valu Valu’ for him

Chameleone’s response when he was asked if King Saha wrote ‘Valu Valu’ for him

Watch Simple Boy's wife give a moving tribute to her late father-in-law [Video]

Watch Simple Boy's wife give a moving tribute to her late father-in-law [Video]

Rihanna expecting 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, reveals baby bump during Halftime Show

Rihanna expecting 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, reveals baby bump during Halftime Show

Whistling TikTok sensation Priscilla Wa Imani lands ambassadorial job

Whistling TikTok sensation Priscilla Wa Imani lands ambassadorial job

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress, Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill and Esther Akoth akaAkothe who have been appointed to the Talanta Hela Technical Committee by Sports CS, Ababu Namwamba

Churchill, Kate Actress, Akothee and Wahu land jobs in Ruto's government

These women have Grammy affiliations

Is Tems really the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy?

Kiss 100 presenters Kwambox and Oga Obinna

Obinna threatens to leave after clashing with Kwambox on air

Priscilla Wa Imani

Priscilla Wa Imani overjoyed after whistling her way into her first-ever flight [Videos]