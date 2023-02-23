Glitz, glamour & authenticity: What to expect from the 'Real Housewives of Nairobi'

Attendees, including media personalities and members of the press, could not help but marvel at the sense of fashion displayed by the housewives.

The cast showcased their affluence and style, while the attendees got a glimpse of what to expect from the show which airs its first episode on Thursday, February 23.

The show, which promises an unscripted reality and a glimpse into the private lives of the cast, premiered to great reception.

As expected, the housewives' lavish lifestyles, relationships, and careers in Nairobi took centre stage. However, the cast was quick to clarify that the show is not scripted but real.

“Nothing is orchestrated, it's all raw,” said Sonal Maherani, one of the housewives, in defence of the show's authenticity.

Vera Sidika to share personal life in Real Housewives of Nairobi

Fans of the show will also get to see the other side of businesswoman Vera Sidika, who is known for her extravagant lifestyle. Vera's daughter, Asia Brown, will also feature in the show as well as her husband Brown Mauzo.

Vera was ecstatic about the chance to showcase her daughter to the public after being off-camera for a while.

“People ask for baby Asia all the time on social media, and the past few months, I haven't had the time to be online, so this is the chance you are going to see her,” Vera explained.

The mother of one who filmed the show heavily pregnant further said the viewers were going to see her other side which they have not had a chance to see.

“People have not really gotten to see Vera as a wife and a mum, which is what they are going to see, people just think I am a diva,” Vera noted.

Minne Kariuki's goal in Real Housewives of Nairobi

Minne Kariuki who is the youngest housewife expressed her excitement to feature in the show which will she says will be a motivation for many young girls who aim to be in platforms in the future having been brought up in an underprivileged background.

“I grew up in Huruma and if me being on the show will inspire a few girls then and tell them it can be done,” Minnie said.

The show will also have surprise guests in a number of episodes, in the first episode businesswoman Michelle Ntalami makes an appearance.

Ntalami's addition to the show is sure to bring even more attention to the show, as fans are eager to see what she will bring to the table.

New episodes of the show drop every Thursday and viewers can expect to see the housewives tackle their lives' ups and downs as they navigate their way through Nairobi's high-end society.

