Fayvanny throws a lavish surprise party for Rayvanny

In a video shared on Fayvanny's Instagram stories, the festivity unfolded within the opulent ambiance of a prestigious hotel, attended by only a select few.

Captured in the footage, Rayvanny and Fayvanny strolled into a hotel room adorned with a display of red balloons and elegantly arranged flowers upon the bed.

Initially believing they were alone, Rayvanny's surprise heightened when he noticed others with cameras in the very same room, transforming the intimate moment into a memorable event.

Rayvanny embraced his fiancée and planted a kiss on her lips, all the while marveling at the meticulously arranged room that was heightening the celebratory atmosphere for his birthday.

Following the room surprise, the duo ventured outdoors, where a modest gathering awaited.

Accompanying the celebration were skilled instrumentalists who serenaded the birthday boy with delightful melodies.

Amidst the outdoor festivity, Rayvanny playfully implored the attendees not to shed tears, emphasizing the significance of having someone who truly values you.

The crowd responded with laughter, embracing the light-hearted moment.

Fayvanny showers Rayvanny with money

As the festivities gathered momentum, Fayvanny bestowed her partner with a monetary gift, drawing cheers from the crowd as she handed over dollars to Rayvanny.

"Nasemaje, hizi ni dola. Weka dola. Mwaga dola. Haiyaaa. Nataka hela.

"[I'm saying these are dollars. Give me dollars. I want money]," Rayvanny shouted as Fayvanny gave him the money.

Rayvanny on July 7 reaffirmed his deep love and commitment to his baby mama, Fahvanny, as they continue to nurture and rekindle their relationship.

In a heartfelt birthday tribute, Rayvanny expressed his unwavering devotion, declaring that he would never leave her side again.

He made a powerful vow, stating that only death should be able to separate them, symbolising the strength and permanence of their bond.