Rayvanny's cryptic post fuels speculation of reunion with Paula Kajala [Screenshot]

The singer during a concert in Tanzania told his fans to remain focused and not to allow love to confuse them.

“Don’t allow love to confuse you, don’t liken love to food, I made peace with my heart and ended my relationship with Paula,” Rayvanny said.

Paula Kajala and Rayvanny (Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

Opening up on his struggles with love, the Bongo Flava star recounted that he considered making a move on both Nandy and Zuchu who is rumoured to be dating Diamond Platnumz.

His motivation in making a move on Zuchu was to take his former boss head-on while for Nandy, it was a little late as she was already off the market having wedded Billnass

“Mapenzi yanatesa jamani, nilitamani nienda kwa Nandy ila Billnass ashapiga Ndoa… nilitamani nigombane na Simba niende kwa Zuchu,” Rayvanny recounted his tribulations in a song.

The singer in his latest post however hinted at still being in love with Kajala. On his Instagram stories, he shared a photo of Kajala accompanied by love emojis leaving questions among his followers.

Pulse Live Kenya

Rayvanny and Paula made their relationship public amidst challenges after it emerged that Harmonize was also shooting his shots at her at a time when he was dating the diva’s mother, Frida Kajala.

Paula Kajala's break up with Rayvanny was shortly followed by the break up between Harmonize and Frida Kajala who is Paula's mother.

Rayvanny's bumpy love life

Rayvanny has had a fairly bumpy love life, from his nasty break up with his baby mama Fahima to another break up with Paula Kajala.

Fahima accused Rayvanny of having a fling with a video vixen, claims the singer denied. The two have a son born in 2018 three years before they parted ways.