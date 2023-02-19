ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rayvanny's cryptic post fuels speculation of reunion with Paula Kajala [Screenshot]

Amos Robi

Rayvanny announced breaking up with Paula Kajala in September 2022 during a concert

Rayvanny and Paula Kajala
Rayvanny and Paula Kajala

Tanzanian singer Rayvanny could be looking to reunite with his ex-girlfriend Paula Kajala. The star broke up with Paula in September 2022 after what he termed as making peace with himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The singer during a concert in Tanzania told his fans to remain focused and not to allow love to confuse them.

“Don’t allow love to confuse you, don’t liken love to food, I made peace with my heart and ended my relationship with Paula,” Rayvanny said.

Paula Kajala and Rayvanny
Paula Kajala and Rayvanny Paula Kajala and Rayvanny (Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Rayvanny leaks 100 DMs from ladies hitting on him

Opening up on his struggles with love, the Bongo Flava star recounted that he considered making a move on both Nandy and Zuchu who is rumoured to be dating Diamond Platnumz.

His motivation in making a move on Zuchu was to take his former boss head-on while for Nandy, it was a little late as she was already off the market having wedded Billnass

“Mapenzi yanatesa jamani, nilitamani nienda kwa Nandy ila Billnass ashapiga Ndoa… nilitamani nigombane na Simba niende kwa Zuchu,” Rayvanny recounted his tribulations in a song.

The singer in his latest post however hinted at still being in love with Kajala. On his Instagram stories, he shared a photo of Kajala accompanied by love emojis leaving questions among his followers.

A screengrab of Rayvanny's Instagram stories
A screengrab of Rayvanny's Instagram stories Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Rayvanny finally goes public with relationship with Paula Kajala (Photo)

Rayvanny and Paula made their relationship public amidst challenges after it emerged that Harmonize was also shooting his shots at her at a time when he was dating the diva’s mother, Frida Kajala.

Paula Kajala's break up with Rayvanny was shortly followed by the break up between Harmonize and Frida Kajala who is Paula's mother.

Rayvanny has had a fairly bumpy love life, from his nasty break up with his baby mama Fahima to another break up with Paula Kajala.

Fahima accused Rayvanny of having a fling with a video vixen, claims the singer denied. The two have a son born in 2018 three years before they parted ways.

Rayvanny moved on to date Tanzania actress Frida Kajala's daughter with whom he broke up with in 2022.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How celebrities and fans responded to Zuchu’s breakup with Diamond

How celebrities and fans responded to Zuchu’s breakup with Diamond

Rayvanny's cryptic post fuels speculation of reunion with Paula Kajala [Screenshot]

Rayvanny's cryptic post fuels speculation of reunion with Paula Kajala [Screenshot]

Willy Paul flaunts his all-grown son days after introducing daughter Sonya [Photos]

Willy Paul flaunts his all-grown son days after introducing daughter Sonya [Photos]

Stevo Simple Boy's message to widowed mother

Stevo Simple Boy's message to widowed mother

John-Allan Namu speaks on investigating singer Czars' disappearance

John-Allan Namu speaks on investigating singer Czars' disappearance

Kenyan socialite Pesh released after serving prison term in Ghana

Kenyan socialite Pesh released after serving prison term in Ghana

Diamond's message to new potential lovers after confirming breakup with Zuchu

Diamond's message to new potential lovers after confirming breakup with Zuchu

Kenyan artist bashed for leaking his chats with Zuchu [Screenshots]

Kenyan artist bashed for leaking his chats with Zuchu [Screenshots]

Radio Maisha presenter resigns after 13 years, promises major comeback

Radio Maisha presenter resigns after 13 years, promises major comeback

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Priscilla Gakuru 'Wa Imani' with Keshine Investment Director Keziah Njuguna

Whistling TikTok sensation Priscilla Wa Imani lands ambassadorial job

Omah Lay send Tiwa Savage Bouqet [KemiFilani]

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update

Diana Bahati finally reveals why she fell out with Yvette Obura

A collage image of Diamond and Zuchu during their new year's eve show

I am single – heartbroken Zuchu announces, deletes all photos with Diamond [Screenshots]