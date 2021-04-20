Rayvanny’s Baby Mama goes on a bitter rant, accuses the star of Neglecting his Family (Screenshots)

In a number of Insta-stories, Fahyma mentioned that Rayvanny has neglected his own family, at the expense of his new relationship and the ongoing drama with Harmonize.

The Award-Winning FashionPreneur went on to state that Rayvanny should just forget about them (Fayma and Son) and concentrated on his new relationship, instead of frustrating her for no good reason.

Rayvanny and his Baby Mama Fahyma. Rayvanny’s Baby Mama drops hint of their wedding date Pulse Live Kenya

Enough Is Enough

“Kwa kukurahisishia sina mahusiano na wewe tena maana umenidanganya vya kutoshaa, endelea na hiyo familia yako mpya mimi na mtoto wangu tuwache, hatukuhusu kaa mbali na hao Malaya zako”

“Usinifanyue mtu mjinga Kwaajili ya Manufaa yako. Mimi nimekaa kimya kwa muda mrefu lakini inatosha siwezi tena kufanywa mjinga” said Fahyma in part.

The two have been in an on and off relationship, that has always left their fans guessing, if they are still an item.

“Nasema tena njia ya muongo ni fupi. Mtakapo sikia ukweli kutoka kwangu kila mtu ata wachukia wanaume”

Nilikuwa nikidanganywa kwa muda sasa ila inatosha siitaji kudanganywa tena baki na huyo huyo mimi staki tena, nitaendelea na Maisha yangu na mtoto wangu siitaji kifanywa mjinga tena. Naongea kifupi ila nitaongea kwa kirefu”

Rayvanny with his baby Mama Pulse Live Kenya

"Nimekubali kutukanwa kubeba maumivu yote nikijuwa navumilia kwa mtu ambae ni wa muhimu kwangu kumbe najidanganya mwenyewe. Imetosha sasa siwezi tenaa endlelea na huu mchezo ambayo hauna mwisho sitakii” added an angry Fahyma.

The mother of one also had a message for her replacement; “Na wewe unaejiona umepata labda nikwambie kitu, ujui chochote kile utaenda kufnaywa mjinga na mpumbavu mpka kufa kwako #Maliponihapahapaduniani”

Fahyma and Rayvanny have been living under the same roof for some time now and are blessed with a handsome baby boy called Jaydan.

