Rayvanny goes big, rents half-million yacht for girlfriend's photoshoot [Video]

Fayvanny excitedly shared a video on her Instagram page, showcasing herself on the yacht, sipping champagne and elegantly dressed in a blue dress.

"Nyie my life wangu ame rent yacht $4000 just for me. Nyie raha bwana but it was so fun," Fayvanny wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

Rayvanny, in response to Fayvanny's post, affectionately referred to her as his number one queen, expressing his admiration and love for her.

However, what truly captivated the attention of many was the sheer luxury and elegance of the yacht.

It boasted exquisite craftsmanship and fine finishes, catching the eye of onlookers.

The yacht featured intricate golden accents throughout, adding a touch of opulence to its design.

Notably, it showcased a fully furnished living room, where Fayvanny posed and took photos, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of a private and intimate date.

Social media reactions

sagimtz Paula anawapeleka puta mtu na bwanaake mmeona na nyie mpost baada ya pAu kupost.

lizzypretty4 Kwakuvaa hakuna anaekukuta Dunianiii wewe ni no.1 hata uvae gunia la mahindi unapendeza.

trab_and_trat Ndio bwana sio kile kiyatch cha swekeni kimebeba watu 100 mxiiu…..wewe ni next level mrs chuiii achana na vinuka mkojo.

clarah_julius Me naona raha kule wanashindanda utajir huku mayatch na photoshoot kila mtu ashinde mech zake.

dahlia.mohammed Mbona ni ufukweni kuna bot tele zilo pakiwa alafu mbona upo na wapambaj tu mumeo yupo wap ndo huna ata rafiki maana kwanza nicheke una tumia nguvu nyingi kushindana na paula ila una jikuta ndo una haribu bora unge tulia tu.

Rayvanny's promise to Fayvanny

Rayvanny on July 7 reaffirmed his deep love and commitment to his baby mama, Fahvanny, as they continue to nurture and rekindle their relationship.

In a heartfelt birthday tribute, Rayvanny expressed his unwavering devotion, declaring that he would never leave her side again.

He made a powerful vow, stating that only death should be able to separate them, symbolizing the strength and permanence of their bond.

Fayvanny's yacht photos

