The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rayvanny goes big, rents half-million yacht for girlfriend's photoshoot [Video]

Fabian Simiyu

Fayvanny says Rayvanny splashed $4000 (Sh566K) to rent her a yacht

Rayvanny and his girlfriend Fayvanny
Rayvanny and his girlfriend Fayvanny

Bongo Flava star Rayvanny made a grand gesture by splashing $4000 (Sh566K) to rent a yacht for his baby mama and girlfriend, Fayvanny.

Recommended articles

Fayvanny excitedly shared a video on her Instagram page, showcasing herself on the yacht, sipping champagne and elegantly dressed in a blue dress.

"Nyie my life wangu ame rent yacht $4000 just for me. Nyie raha bwana but it was so fun," Fayvanny wrote.

Fayvanny posing in a yacht in a photo posted on July 16, 2023, on Instagram
Fayvanny posing in a yacht in a photo posted on July 16, 2023, on Instagram Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Rayvanny’s Baby Mama goes on a bitter rant, accuses the star of Neglecting his Family (Screenshots)

Rayvanny, in response to Fayvanny's post, affectionately referred to her as his number one queen, expressing his admiration and love for her.

However, what truly captivated the attention of many was the sheer luxury and elegance of the yacht.

It boasted exquisite craftsmanship and fine finishes, catching the eye of onlookers.

The yacht featured intricate golden accents throughout, adding a touch of opulence to its design.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, it showcased a fully furnished living room, where Fayvanny posed and took photos, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of a private and intimate date.

sagimtz Paula anawapeleka puta mtu na bwanaake mmeona na nyie mpost baada ya pAu kupost.

lizzypretty4 Kwakuvaa hakuna anaekukuta Dunianiii wewe ni no.1 hata uvae gunia la mahindi unapendeza.

ADVERTISEMENT

trab_and_trat Ndio bwana sio kile kiyatch cha swekeni kimebeba watu 100 mxiiu…..wewe ni next level mrs chuiii achana na vinuka mkojo.

clarah_julius Me naona raha kule wanashindanda utajir huku mayatch na photoshoot kila mtu ashinde mech zake.

dahlia.mohammed Mbona ni ufukweni kuna bot tele zilo pakiwa alafu mbona upo na wapambaj tu mumeo yupo wap ndo huna ata rafiki maana kwanza nicheke una tumia nguvu nyingi kushindana na paula ila una jikuta ndo una haribu bora unge tulia tu.

Rayvanny on July 7 reaffirmed his deep love and commitment to his baby mama, Fahvanny, as they continue to nurture and rekindle their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a heartfelt birthday tribute, Rayvanny expressed his unwavering devotion, declaring that he would never leave her side again.

DETAILS: Get ready for the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023!

He made a powerful vow, stating that only death should be able to separate them, symbolizing the strength and permanence of their bond.

Fayvanny poses inside & outside the yacht that Rayvanny rented for Sh566K
Fayvanny poses inside & outside the yacht that Rayvanny rented for Sh566K Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
Fayvanny poses inside & outside the yacht that Rayvanny rented for Sh566K
Fayvanny poses inside & outside the yacht that Rayvanny rented for Sh566K Pulse Live Kenya
Fayvanny poses inside & outside the yacht that Rayvanny rented for Sh566K
Fayvanny poses inside & outside the yacht that Rayvanny rented for Sh566K Pulse Live Kenya
Fayvanny poses inside & outside the yacht that Rayvanny rented for Sh566K
Fayvanny poses inside & outside the yacht that Rayvanny rented for Sh566K Pulse Live Kenya
Fayvanny poses inside & outside the yacht that Rayvanny rented for Sh566K
Fayvanny poses inside & outside the yacht that Rayvanny rented for Sh566K Pulse Live Kenya
Fayvanny poses inside & outside the yacht that Rayvanny rented for Sh566K
Fayvanny poses inside & outside the yacht that Rayvanny rented for Sh566K Pulse Live Kenya
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eli Mwenda speaks about recovery process 2 weeks after surgery

Eli Mwenda speaks about recovery process 2 weeks after surgery

It was hurting - Willis Raburu exposes radio presenter who mocked his weight

It was hurting - Willis Raburu exposes radio presenter who mocked his weight

Rayvanny goes big, rents half-million yacht for girlfriend's photoshoot [Video]

Rayvanny goes big, rents half-million yacht for girlfriend's photoshoot [Video]

Here are some Afrobeats songs named after footballers

Here are some Afrobeats songs named after footballers

Celebrity make-up artist Creative Phill survives grisly road accident [Video]

Celebrity make-up artist Creative Phill survives grisly road accident [Video]

Fans criticise KRG The Don for touching Diana B inappropriately at a club [Video]

Fans criticise KRG The Don for touching Diana B inappropriately at a club [Video]

Ali Kiba & Diamond lock horns while trying to prove their dominance in music

Ali Kiba & Diamond lock horns while trying to prove their dominance in music

Murugi Munyi celebrates husband's 40th birthday in UK

Murugi Munyi celebrates husband's 40th birthday in UK

Media fraternity mourns Nation journalist Elizabeth Merab

Media fraternity mourns Nation journalist Elizabeth Merab

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Brian Kimaru's wife and his sons

'Machachari' actor MaDVD shows off family as he bags 2nd Master's degree

Actor Arabron Osenya

Meet Arabron Osanya: 'Mother-in-law' actor who earns 6-figure cash for 30-second voice over

YouTuber Eve Mungai and her boyfriend Director Trevor

Director Trevor & Eve Mungai take their 5-year relationship to next level

Yvonne Khisa

Yvonne Khisa finally discloses main reason for separation from Crazy Kennar