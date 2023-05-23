Ferdinand Omondi quits BBC after 8 years

Reflecting on his journey, Ferdinand expressed his gratitude for the invaluable experiences and knowledge he gained during his tenure, acknowledging that he leaves the BBC as a journalist who has evolved and developed in remarkable ways.

"I close this wonderful chapter of my life at the BBC after 8 years. I have grown, I have learned, I have thrived. I leave with a grateful heart and fond memories.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Storytelling is what I do best. And I'm excited for what the universe has next for me on my plate. My story continues," Omondi wrote.

Before embarking on his journey with the esteemed British broadcaster, Ferdinand Omondi had already made his mark in the media industry.

He began his career as a senior Coast reporter for KTN, a prominent media outlet under the Standard Media Group.

Ferdinand then transitioned to the Nation Media Group, where he served as a news anchor and reporter, further honing his skills in delivering impactful stories to the audience.

In his quest for diverse experiences, Ferdinand embarked on a new venture with Royal Media Services' Citizen TV, where he took on the role of a Sports news anchor and reporter.

This chapter in his career spanned from 2006 to 2009, during which he contributed to the dynamic coverage of sports events, sharing captivating stories from the world of athletics.

Social media reactions

joydoreenbiira Proud of you mate and all the great stories you’ve told. Welcome to this side, it’s fearfully beautiful.

mediterranean_sealion You did well, as someone who’s been keen on your career path as a consumer of your services, I can attest to the fact that you offered quality service! From Tahidi high, to Citizen TV to NTV to Beebs , congratulations bro! I wish you well in your next assignment!

thisisbobomwangi Can't wait for the next one big man. You're a star.

kevinandrea_ May your future be as bright as your smile.

Ferdinand has previously garnered attention and made headlines, with one notable incident occurring in March.

