ADVERTISEMENT
TV presenter improvises stools as tripod during live bulletin [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

The Kenyan BBC TV presenter was forced to improvise stools in his house after his tripod broke

BBC TV presenter Ferdinand Omondi uses stools as tripod during live bulleting
BBC TV presenter Ferdinand Omondi uses stools as tripod during live bulleting

Ferdinand Omondi, a senior TV presenter and reporter for BBC, was all set to report on the recent outbreak of violence in Sudan during his live appearance on the evening news bulletin on Monday.

However, he encountered a major technical hitch– his tripod had broken, leaving him in a precarious situation.

With no way to replace his tripod, Ferdinand knew he had to come up with a quick solution. He looked around his home and spotted two sturdy stools and a thick dictionary.

BBC TV presenter Ferdinand Omondi uses stools as tripod during live bulleting
BBC TV presenter Ferdinand Omondi uses stools as tripod during live bulleting
Thinking on his feet, he quickly stacked up the two stools, one on top of the other, and placed the dictionary on the top.

He carefully positioned his phone on the improvised makeshift tripod, hoping it would hold up during the live broadcast.

Omondi spoke confidently and delivered his report with his trademark professionalism. Despite the unconventional setup, he remained composed and focused on providing accurate information to the viewers.

He didn't let the technical glitch distract him from his duty as a journalist to report the news accurately and objectively.

When the main tripod breaks, but the show must go on,” he said in a post.

After he posted the experience on Twitter, Ferdinand received an outpouring of praise from his colleagues and viewers alike.

BBC TV presenter Ferdinand Omondi uses stools as tripod during live bulleting
BBC TV presenter Ferdinand Omondi uses stools as tripod during live bulleting
BBC TV presenter Ferdinand Omondi uses stools as tripod during live bulleting
BBC TV presenter Ferdinand Omondi uses stools as tripod during live bulleting
BBC TV presenter Ferdinand Omondi uses stools as tripod during live bulleting
BBC TV presenter Ferdinand Omondi uses stools as tripod during live bulleting
Denis Mwangi
ADVERTISEMENT

