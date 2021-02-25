KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua has endorsed trendy Kikuyu song 'Firirinda' saying its the kind of content they advocate for.

In a tweet, Mutua explained 'Firirinda' is a traditional song that depicts the warmth and joy of welcoming visitors, hence being endorsed by KFCB for consumption by people of all ages.

“FIRIRINDA (Free rinda) is the kind of content we want. It's a nice traditional song based in Kenya's culture. The song is approved by KFCB for consumption by people of all ages. It depicts the warmth and joy of welcoming visitors (the African way)!” reads Mutua tweet.

The song Firirinda has been a trending topic in Kenya, especially on Twitter exactly 35 years after its release. The song was sang by Dick Munyonyi.

Munyonyi released Firirinda 35 years ago and nobody took notice until last week when journalist Jeff Kuria shared it on social media and it has so far taken the internet by storm.

On February 23rd Murang’a MCA’s also danced to Firirinda after passing the BBI Bill.

The benga musician (Dick Munyonyi) began his career in 1971 and he even had the golden chance of performing at President Uhuru Kenyatta's wedding in 1989.

The Kikuyu musician, who was renowned at the time quit singing a few years after he released Firirinda because he contracted tuberculosis. The veteran star is still in ill health as he uses Sh 3,000 monthly on drugs while his wife, who is diabetic, uses Sh 2,000 on her medications.

Munyonyi now plays the guitar when his son, who took after him musically, performs.

