Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) boss Ezekiel Mutua has insisted that media content influences children’s moral development and that Kenyan media is destroying kids with dirty content.

Mutual stated that this needs to stop as he called on content producers to follow the laws governing content production in the country.

“Media houses are destroying our children with dirty content. This must stop. And content producers must follow the law. It's in our collective good that we all work together to stem the wave of moral decay in our country,” Dr. Mutua said.

He added that the protection of children from consuming dirty content is a collective responsibility and parents should always guide their children on what they consume from the media.

“Parents and caregivers should monitor and guide their children on the content they consume on Tv, radio, and online platforms…It is a collective responsibility to protect our children from the multiplicity of information channels that can destroy their moral values,” added Ezekiel Mutua.

The KFCB CEO also mentioned that should avoid exchanging insults when attending public events.