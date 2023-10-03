Flaqo gifts girlfriend Keranta new car for her birthday [Photos]

The couple, shared the joyous moment on Instagram showing the picnic that Flaqo had arranged for her.

Flaqo's Instagram post was a testament to his playful yet heartfelt nature as a comedian.

He wrote, "One thing about comedians 🤣, they will get the baddies ata na mfuko bure, 🤣🚼. Happy birthday to this fantamagojiaz lady Keranta."

"Congratulations for the growth and for making me a better person, with your crazy comedy ideas and some scripts too (which nobody 👃🏽 about). Bon anniversaire young superstar, Je t’aime, and congrats on your first ride and for actually earning it, Merit," he added.

Keranta, on the other hand, couldn't contain her excitement. She stared at the gift in complete disbelief.

Announcing the good news to her followers she said, "I am officially a car owner. Sasa nimesema kama place unaniita haina parking, sitakuja! God bless you so much, My Love."

The social media response was swift, with fans flooding the comments section to express their congratulations and admiration for the couple.

Flaqo's unexpected and romantic gesture showcased his love for Keranta.

Photos of Keranta's birthday gift

Flaqo's ex-girlfriend confesses regret on parting ways with him

This comes just days after Flaqo's ex-girlfriend Anne Tracey expressed regret for breaking up with the comedian.

Tracy took to social media to post old photos of their time together, sparking discussions about their history.

She revealed that she first met Flaqo through Facebook in 2016, and their online connection soon blossomed into a loving relationship. She eventually made the decision to live with Flaqo in Kisumu as their love deepened.

"We got to know each other on Facebook and started online dating. I moved to live with him in Kisumu, where he was still in college, and we stayed together for a while," Tracy explained to Eve Mungai in an interview.

However, the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship arose when Tracy had to return to Nairobi to continue her studies.