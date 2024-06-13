The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Flaqo finally reveals Keranta's whereabouts after weeks of speculation

Lynet Okumu

Flaqo Raz and Keranta: Are they still together? Here's what we know so far.

Flaqo with his girlfriend Keranta
Flaqo with his girlfriend Keranta
  • Speculation arises about Flaqo Raz and Keranta's relationship status
  • Flaqo responds to fan inquiries with humorous remarks, leaving fans curious
  • Flaqo's decreased social media activity about Keranta leads to further speculation about their relationship status

Recommended articles

Comedian Flaqo Raz might be on a fallout with content creator Keranta, or so it seems from his recent comments and social media activity.

The speculation arose after Flaqo responded to a fan's inquiry about their relationship status with a cheeky remark, leaving many wondering about the state of their romance.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent video challenge posted on social media, Flaqo Raz was seen with a hen by his side.

Flaqo and Keranta
Flaqo and Keranta Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why Flaqo shaves his beard every day despite criticism

The post quickly attracted questions from fans about Keranta’s whereabouts, given that the couple has not been seen doing skits together recently.

One fan directly asked Flaqo where Keranta was, to which he humorously responded, insinuating that Keranta is now his chicken.

ADVERTISEMENT

This playful answer, while typical of Flaqo's comedic style, did little to quell the curiosity and concern of their followers.

Comedian Flaqo & his girlfriend Keranta
Comedian Flaqo & his girlfriend Keranta Pulse Live Kenya

Flaqo and Keranta made their relationship public in 2023 after being spotted together on multiple occasions.

Their chemistry was evident, and fans were delighted by their collaborations and the genuine affection they displayed for each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the question of when they would have children soon became a hot topic, fueled by rumours of Keranta being pregnant.

Flaqo with his girlfriend Keranta
Flaqo with his girlfriend Keranta Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Flaqo finally tells truth on why he & Keranta cannot have a child at the moment

Flaqo addressed these rumours head-on, stating that having a child requires careful planning and readiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

He firmly refuted the claims of an impending pregnancy, emphasising the importance of being well-prepared for such a significant life change.

There is no pregnancy and not anytime soon. For that one lazima umekuwa umejipanga vizuri,” Flaqo stated.

As the pregnancy rumors began to fade, fans noticed a significant change in Flaqo's social media activity.

Flaqo and Keranta
Flaqo and Keranta Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

He started posting less about Keranta, leading to further speculation about the status of their relationship.

Their absence from each other’s content was a stark contrast to their previously frequent collaborations and public displays of affection.

This has led many to believe that the couple might be going their separate ways. While some followers appreciate the couple's need for privacy, others are eager for updates and clarity on their relationship status.

Content creators Flaqo & Keranta
Content creators Flaqo & Keranta Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

While the current state of Flaqo and Keranta’s relationship remains uncertain, it’s clear that they are dealing with the complexities that come with being public figures.

Whether they are taking a break, choosing to keep their relationship more private, or indeed going their separate ways, only time will tell.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I may not have fulfilled my duties as your dad, forgive me - Jahmby Koikai's dad

I may not have fulfilled my duties as your dad, forgive me - Jahmby Koikai's dad

Rise & rise of Elias Makori in 32-year career at Nation Media Group

Rise & rise of Elias Makori in 32-year career at Nation Media Group

I've had moments when am genuinely scared - Blessing Lung'aho on his struggles & fears

I've had moments when am genuinely scared - Blessing Lung'aho on his struggles & fears

Flaqo finally reveals Keranta's whereabouts after weeks of speculation

Flaqo finally reveals Keranta's whereabouts after weeks of speculation

Sonko's contribution at Jahmby Koikai's Reggae Tribute Night

Sonko's contribution at Jahmby Koikai's Reggae Tribute Night

Should you inform parents when getting married? What we can learn from Vera Sidika

Should you inform parents when getting married? What we can learn from Vera Sidika

Betty Bayo's bold message after ex-husband Kanyari prayed for their reunion

Betty Bayo's bold message after ex-husband Kanyari prayed for their reunion

Why J Blessing prefers keeping a partner over marrying a wife

Why J Blessing prefers keeping a partner over marrying a wife

Sarah Hassan’s reaction to the kiss scene with Abel Mutua on 'Tahidi High'

Sarah Hassan’s reaction to the kiss scene with Abel Mutua on 'Tahidi High'

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tanzanian singer Zuchu

Millions it will cost Diamond Platnumz to fund Zuchu's breast augmentation

Jackie Matubia ( Instagram )

Jackie Matubia finally reveals reason she kicked ex-partner out [Video]

Madtraxx and his wife Salma Hussein

Madtraxx on the spot after wife's allegations of domestic abuse [Photos]

Gospel singer Anastacia Mukabwa

Doctor's error that caused delay in cancer diagnosis for Annastacia Mukabwa