Flaqo finally reveals Keranta's whereabouts after weeks of speculation

Comedian Flaqo Raz might be on a fallout with content creator Keranta, or so it seems from his recent comments and social media activity.

The speculation arose after Flaqo responded to a fan's inquiry about their relationship status with a cheeky remark, leaving many wondering about the state of their romance.

Flaqo’s humorous response

In a recent video challenge posted on social media, Flaqo Raz was seen with a hen by his side.

The post quickly attracted questions from fans about Keranta’s whereabouts, given that the couple has not been seen doing skits together recently.

One fan directly asked Flaqo where Keranta was, to which he humorously responded, insinuating that Keranta is now his chicken.

This playful answer, while typical of Flaqo's comedic style, did little to quell the curiosity and concern of their followers.

The history of Flaqo & Keranta’s relationship

Flaqo and Keranta made their relationship public in 2023 after being spotted together on multiple occasions.

Their chemistry was evident, and fans were delighted by their collaborations and the genuine affection they displayed for each other.

However, the question of when they would have children soon became a hot topic, fueled by rumours of Keranta being pregnant.

Flaqo addresses pregnancy rumours

Flaqo addressed these rumours head-on, stating that having a child requires careful planning and readiness.

He firmly refuted the claims of an impending pregnancy, emphasising the importance of being well-prepared for such a significant life change.

“There is no pregnancy and not anytime soon. For that one lazima umekuwa umejipanga vizuri,” Flaqo stated.

Changes in social media activity

As the pregnancy rumors began to fade, fans noticed a significant change in Flaqo's social media activity.

He started posting less about Keranta, leading to further speculation about the status of their relationship.

Their absence from each other’s content was a stark contrast to their previously frequent collaborations and public displays of affection.

This has led many to believe that the couple might be going their separate ways. While some followers appreciate the couple's need for privacy, others are eager for updates and clarity on their relationship status.

What’s next for Flaqo and Keranta?

While the current state of Flaqo and Keranta’s relationship remains uncertain, it’s clear that they are dealing with the complexities that come with being public figures.