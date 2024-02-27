Flaqo finally tells truth on why he & Keranta cannot have a child at the moment

In a candid interview with a local news outlet, Flaqo shared insights into their relationship and shed light on his health struggles.

Why Flaqo and Keranta cannot have a child now

Flaqo emphasised the importance of proper planning before embarking on the journey of parenthood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

According to him, having a child requires careful consideration and readiness, which he and Keranta are currently focused on.

He clarified that there is no pregnancy on the horizon and emphasised the necessity of being well-prepared for such a significant life change.

"There is no pregnancy and not anytime soon. For that one lazima umekuwa umejipanga vizuri," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about the possibility of marriage shortly, Flaqo revealed that it is not a priority for him at the moment.

Pulse Live Kenya

He explained that his mind is not currently set on marriage, and even if it were, he prefers to keep such personal matters private.

"Not really at the moment. Bado akili yangu haiko kwa that space. And even if it was there, I would never tell anybody," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flaqo's frustrations over continuous pregnancy rumuors

Flaqo expressed his frustration regarding persistent rumors about his girlfriend's pregnancy.

These rumors initially surfaced in 2023, with some individuals speculating that the couple was concealing a pregnancy.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Flaqo's efforts to dispel the rumours on social media, he continues to receive congratulatory messages regularly. He emphasised the toll that these ongoing rumours have taken on him and his partner.

"Been over one and a half years and bado napata congratulatory messages every day from people who know me personally, strangers, and even some relatives," he warned.

Flaqo's struggles with H Pylori

In addition to addressing relationship and family matters, Flaqo also discussed his health challenges.

He revealed that he has been battling H Pylori, a bacterial infection affecting the stomach lining.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Alongside malaria and a spine issue caused by weightlifting, Flaqo endured a challenging period of hospitalization lasting two months.

"I thank God for great health. I was battling Malaria and H Pylori. I also had a spine issue that had been brought about by weightlifting. It took a toll on me as I was not doing anything for the two months," he said.