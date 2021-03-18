Former NTV News Anchor Winnie Mukami is Dead

Former NTV news anchor Winnie Mukami has passed on.
Reports indicate that Mukami who recently served as a board member at Kenya Pipeline Company, succumbed to COVID-19.
The media personality was the founder and Director at Winners Frontiers International Ltd, a P.R Consultancy firm.
Mukami exited the media industry back in June 2018 after being appointed to the Kenya Pipeline Company Board for a period of three years.
Her appointment was announced by the then Petroleum Secretary John Munyes.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (e) of the State Corporations Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Petroleum and Mining appoints Jinaro Kibet, Rita Achieng Okuthe, Winnie Mukami to be members of the Board of Kenya Pipeline Company, for a period of three years, with effect from the June 6, 2018,”
Before the appointment, Mukami had worked for Nation Media Group (NTV) from a period of 5 years and 6 months. Prior to that she also worked as a current affairs reporter at KBC Radio Taifa and TV.
