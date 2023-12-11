The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Frankie Justygymit breaks down 3 ways he prioritises his income as he co-parents

Amos Robi

Frankie emphasised that he has financial stability that stems from his family background

Fitness Influencer Frankie Justgymit
Fitness Influencer Frankie Justgymit

Fitness influencer Frank Kiarie, popularly known as Frankie Justgymit, has opened up about his financial philosophy and how he prioritises income while co-parenting.

In an interview on the Financially Incorrect podcast, Frankie shared insights into his financial journey and the importance of maintaining stability in his children's lives.

Despite his successful fitness career, Frankie emphasised that his financial stability is rooted in his family background.

"I come from a well-off family; I have never struggled financially," he stated, providing context to his approach to wealth.

While acknowledging his privileged background, Frankie clarified that he wasn't boasting but expressing gratitude for the support he has enjoyed throughout his life.

"I have never really struggled; I have never been broke in my life. I don't even know how that feels," he added.

Fitness Influencer Frankie Justgymit
Fitness Influencer Frankie Justgymit Fitness Influencer Frankie Justgymit Pulse Live Kenya

READ: See Frankie JustGymIt’s cheeky video that has sparked mixed reactions

Having never experienced financial hardship, Frankie highlighted his commitment to providing consistent child support for his four children.

He emphasised that supporting his kids is a top priority and that he ensures the timely disbursement of monthly child support.

Frankie then said he pays staff that work for him before he leaves something aside for himself.

When asked about the challenges of co-parenting and whether he ever questioned the responsibilities, Frankie attributed his positive outlook to his cultural background.

"I have Luhyia blood in me, so kids are a blessing for me. Every single time I was told I was pregnant, I was like, 'Okay, let's go, let's have this kid,'" he shared.

Despite occasional doubts, he affirmed his commitment to embracing fatherhood wholeheartedly.

Frankie Justgymit
Frankie Justgymit Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Frankie forced to apologize to his baby mamas Maureen & Corazon Kwamboka [Video]

Frankie also took a moment to appreciate the mothers of his children, Corazon Kwamboka and Maureen Waititu.

While discussing the complexities of co-parenting, he commended the collaborative efforts involved in raising children.

In October Frankie's baby mama, Maureen Waititu had kind words as he drummed up support for Frankie upon the launch of his latest business venture, his physical fitness centre.

"Congratulations FrankieJustGymlt! So proud of your hard work and efforts as you open your physical fitness centre. You're all invited to join him tomorrow as per the poster," she wrote.

Fitness Influencer Frankie Justgymit
Fitness Influencer Frankie Justgymit Fitness Influencer Frankie Justgymit Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Corazon Kwamboka addresses claims that she caused Frankie-Maureen Waititu breakup

Maureen jokingly added that with the new venture, perhaps child support should increase too.

