G Money finds new home months after leaving Homeboyz Radio

Robbo Ranx Radio was founded in 2014 by renowned DJ Roger Robinson, better known as Robbo Ranx.

After a successful twelve-year tenure at BBC Radio 1Xtra, where he garnered multiple Sony Radio Awards, Ranx transitioned to create his own online radio network, focusing on the vibrant sounds of the Caribbean.

In a post on social media, the station announced that the deal to onboard G Money is almost complete.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kenya, we’re in talks with your ambassador G Money … his agent thinks we could do the deal before deadline day,” Robbo Ranx Radio said.

On his part, the DJ and radio presenter expressed enthusiasm in joining Robbo Ranx Radio.

“What a nice studio. You should see the floor! Shhhh,” he said posting a picture of himself in the studio.

G Money at Robbo Ranx Radio studio Pulse Live Kenya

G m

ADVERTISEMENT

G Money left Homeboyz Radio in June after 16 years of helping establish and build the station.

In a past interview, he a said that when he came to Kenya in 2008, he was received by DJ John of Homeboyz Radio and was initially supposed to help set up the station.

"I had been on the BBC One Xtra show for about six years and, as life would have it, I met John in London and he told me he was starting a radio station," G Money recalled during an episode of the Banter Box podcast.

However, he ended up becoming a presenter and one of the most influential figures at the station and in Kenya's dancehall scene.

G Money is set to do his last show at Homeboyz Radio on June 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on his journey, he shared, "I have been doing radio at Homeboyz Radio for 6,066 days. I have done the morning show for like 16 years. I think it’s time for a mutual revamp."

"I feel it’s good at this time for the station to be cognizant of the financial and media landscape as it is, to re-invest in talent and refresh. It’s time for me to say to myself that the kid who wanted to do radio all these years ago has been able to do it for 30 years," he added.

Radio presenter G Money, whose real name is Conrad Gray Pulse Live Kenya

Before leaving for Kenya, some of G Money's friends advised him against the move.

The only person who encouraged him to explore his opportunity in Kenya was his grandmother.

ADVERTISEMENT

She told him to go to places she would never get a chance to visit.