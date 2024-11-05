Meet Kenyan man on mission to hug 15,000 strangers for Guinness World Records

While people around the world have taken on incredible challenges for Guinness World Records—cooking marathons, dance-a-thons, and more, a Kenyan man is stepping up with a unique mission.

George Achoka is preparing to break the Guinness World Record for the highest number of hugs by an individual in 24 hours.

His ambitious target? Fifteen thousand hugs in a single day, all for a cause of spreading love and positivity.

George Achoka: Kenyan man on mission to break Guinness World Record for most number of hugs by an individual in 24 hours Pulse Live Kenya

Achoka's Nairobi Hugfest 2024

Achoka’s mission, dubbed 'Nairobi Hugfest 2024', is set to make waves this month. The event will not only aim for a world record but also foster an atmosphere of unity and warmth.

Achoka, who gained attention for his ‘free hugs’ movement, explained that he went viral during the Reject Finance Bill demonstration in Nairobi, where he hugged over 1,000 people in three hours.

“The first day this thing went viral online, a greater percentage of Kenyans got to learn about hugs. I think I hugged like 1000 people in like three hours.

“We want to break the Guinness World Record for the most hugs by an individual in 24 hours,” Achoka shared. “We are aiming to get 15,000 people on board in a single day. I truly believe we can do it!”

George Achoka: Kenyan man on mission to break Guinness World Record for most number of hugs by an individual in 24 hours Pulse Live Kenya

Spreading love in a sometimes 'cold' Nairobi

Speaking with Citizen Digital, Achoka hopes to tackle a common perception that Nairobi residents are distant and reserved. Through his hugging challenge, he wants to spread warmth, goodwill, and positivity across the city.

“We’re working to change the stereotype that Nairobians are cold,” he said. “If 1,000 people came up to hug you in a tense protest, it shows that people are actually warm-hearted.”

Achoka believes that hugs have a therapeutic effect. Reflecting on his past experience, he noted, “The longest hug I’ve shared was about a minute, and it was calming. You feel like they’ve released some stress when they embrace you, it’s like a mini-therapy session.”

George Achoka: Kenyan man on mission to break Guinness World Record for most number of hugs by an individual in 24 hours Pulse Live Kenya

Rules of the record attempt

As with any Guinness World Record attempt, strict rules apply. Achoka explained that he had to apply for the record attempt, and Guinness officials set out specific guidelines to ensure a fair competition.

Nonstop timer: Once the timer starts, it must run continuously for the full 24 hours. Any pause or break in the timer would lead to disqualification. No repeats: Each participant can hug Achoka only once, and every hug must be a full embrace. Witnesses and video proof: Achoka must have at least two witnesses on-site throughout the event. After 24 hours, he will be required to submit footage to verify that he achieved the record honestly. Staying on stage: Achoka cannot leave the stage during the 24-hour period, making it a test of endurance as well as heart.

George Achoka: Kenyan man on mission to break Guinness World Record for most number of hugs by an individual in 24 hours Pulse Live Kenya

Support needed to make it happen

Achoka acknowledges that a project of this scale requires substantial resources, both in terms of funds and people.

The event budget is estimated at around Sh1 million, primarily for live-streaming equipment, security, stage setup, and professional witnesses to ensure the record attempt is legitimate.

He explained that the setup requires not only live-streaming equipment to record the entire event but also a security team to manage the crowds and ensure safety.

Additionally, professional witnesses and coordinators will be needed to verify the record attempt from start to finish.

George Achoka: Kenyan man on mission to break Guinness World Record for most number of hugs by an individual in 24 hours Pulse Live Kenya

Can Achoka break the record?

The record Achoka is attempting to break is certainly challenging. The last record for the most hugs in a minute stands at 88 hugs, a number achieved by a quick series of embraces.

Achoka’s goal, however, is far more demanding—sustaining this effort over twenty-four hours.

