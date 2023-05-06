Pomp and glamour as Gideon Moi’s son weds lover in exclusive ceremony [Photos]

Kigen and his lover wedded at an exclusive ceremony in Kericho county that was attended by close family and friends.

In attendance were senior politicians and prominent personalities including former Energy CS Charles Keter and former NMS boss Mohamed Badi.

Details about the wedding remain scanty with just a few photos surfacing online to give a sneak peek.

Well-placed sources privy to the detail who spoke to a section of the press on condition of anonymity revealed that the bride hails from a prominent family that has enjoyed close friendship with the Moi family for years.

The groom is a graduate of the prestigious University of Bristol in England and loves playing polo.

He is the oldest child, born to Gideon Moi and wife Zahra Moi.

He has two siblings – brother Kimoi and sister Lulu Moi.

Photos taken at the event shows Gideon Moi donning a floral shirt with a matching trouser in the company of former Energy CS Charles Keter and former NMS boss Mohamed Badi.

