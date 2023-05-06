The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pomp and glamour as Gideon Moi’s son weds lover in exclusive ceremony [Photos]

Charles Ouma

Congratulations!

Gideon Moi’s son Kigen Moi weds lover in exclusive ceremony in Kericho [Photos]
Gideon Moi’s son Kigen Moi weds lover in exclusive ceremony in Kericho [Photos]

Former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi’s eldest son, Kigen Moi has tied the knot in a glamorous even on Saturday, May 06.

Recommended articles

Kigen and his lover wedded at an exclusive ceremony in Kericho county that was attended by close family and friends.

In attendance were senior politicians and prominent personalities including former Energy CS Charles Keter and former NMS boss Mohamed Badi.

Details about the wedding remain scanty with just a few photos surfacing online to give a sneak peek.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well-placed sources privy to the detail who spoke to a section of the press on condition of anonymity revealed that the bride hails from a prominent family that has enjoyed close friendship with the Moi family for years.

The groom is a graduate of the prestigious University of Bristol in England and loves playing polo.

Gideon Moi’s son Kigen Moi weds lover in exclusive ceremony in Kericho [Photos]
Gideon Moi’s son Kigen Moi weds lover in exclusive ceremony in Kericho [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

He is the oldest child, born to Gideon Moi and wife Zahra Moi.

He has two siblings – brother Kimoi and sister Lulu Moi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Photos taken at the event shows Gideon Moi donning a floral shirt with a matching trouser in the company of former Energy CS Charles Keter and former NMS boss Mohamed Badi.

Gideon Moi’s son Kigen Moi weds lover in exclusive ceremony in Kericho [Photos]
Gideon Moi’s son Kigen Moi weds lover in exclusive ceremony in Kericho [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Reports indicate that the event was held in accordance with the Kalenjin traditional ceremony known as koito, which involves dowry negotiations with the families of the groom and the bride coming to an agreement and blessing the union.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Colonel Mustafa's ex Noti Flow throws shade after viral mjengo video

Colonel Mustafa's ex Noti Flow throws shade after viral mjengo video

Pomp and glamour as Gideon Moi’s son weds lover in exclusive ceremony [Photos]

Pomp and glamour as Gideon Moi’s son weds lover in exclusive ceremony [Photos]

Tyler Mbaya aka Baha over the moon as he celebrates birthday with daughter Astra

Tyler Mbaya aka Baha over the moon as he celebrates birthday with daughter Astra

Njugush: Why Bi Mkurugenzi Judy Nyawira stopped being my full-time manager

Njugush: Why Bi Mkurugenzi Judy Nyawira stopped being my full-time manager

Xenia Manasseh among 5 artists selected for Spotify's RADAR programme

Xenia Manasseh among 5 artists selected for Spotify's RADAR programme

Pritty Vishy narrates bus stop ordeal that left her weak & scared

Pritty Vishy narrates bus stop ordeal that left her weak & scared

Mary Kilobi Atwoli schools women on how submission works in marriage

Mary Kilobi Atwoli schools women on how submission works in marriage

Amber Ray & Kennedy Rapudo cut short vacation after medical emergency

Amber Ray & Kennedy Rapudo cut short vacation after medical emergency

Sheila Mwanyigha addresses pregnancy claims after viral photos

Sheila Mwanyigha addresses pregnancy claims after viral photos

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Colonel Mustapha

Colonel Mustafa speaks after his mjengo video went viral

Waihiga Mwaura is a journalist, TV presenter, and media personality who has made a name for himself in the media industry over the years.

Waihiga Mwaura's biography: Education, family, career, awards & sidehustle

A collage of singer Sanaipei Tande and Suzzana Owiyo

Suzzana Owiyo comes to the defence of Sanaipei Tande over her recent photos

Tanasha Donna

Tanasha Donna reveals plans to relocate from Kenya permanently