The love birds shared the good news via their Instagram pages, with a revelation that they had welcomed a bouncing baby girl. They are yet to reveal the name of their new born.

“This beautiful lady @pikanaraych_ is a very strong woman and from her womb has come forth the most beautiful thing my eyes have ever gazed upon, in my entire life… I want to say “Thank you my love” You have done me proud”

“This is day one after the arrival of this cute little princess on this co-ordinates: location:: milky way-solar system-planet earth-Africa-Kenya-Nairobi- @naiwesthospital the passenger landed safely with the spaceship from heaven and was well received 😂🙏🙏” wrote Kymo.

Gospel singer Kymo and wife welcome Baby Number 2 (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

The Thitima hit-maker went on to thank The WaJesus Family for always being supportive to his family all along.

“Its very important to have people you can truly trust and you know theyve got your back…. @kabiwajesus @millywajesus stood with us all the way…infact,they were the first to walk in flowers for babyZ… in short her first ever gift flowers in her life will forever remain to have come from @thewajesusfamily God bless you sana” said the singer.

In a separate post, Ms Gitau expressed gratitude, following her safe delivery.

“See God.A baby girl: one of the most beautiful miracles in life, one of the greatest joys we can ever know 🥰” shared Raych.

Gospel singer Kymo and wife welcome Baby Number 2 (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

The delivery come weeks after the YouTuber was treated to a surprise Baby Shower by her close friends and husband. Kymo tricked her that they were going for house hunting, only to turn out that it was a surprise baby shower that had been perfectly executed without her knowledge.

In February, the couple went public with their pregnancy through a 4-minute video dubbed #SoInLove dedicated to their unborn baby (then).

In the song, the couple sing praises of how God has been good to them to an extend of blessing them with another child.

“Apa ni pale watu husugua mimba waki sema coooongrats....lakini akuna mtu hukuja kucheck “UZITO” ya mzee amwambie congrats🤫🤫😂😂😂😂😂 @raychgitau” shared Kyamo.

Gospel singer Kymo and wife welcome Baby Number 2 (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

In a separate post, Raych wrote;

“God has trusted me with another little human 🥰. When i thought he had done too much, Jesus did it again 🥰🥰🥰.#amsoinLove”

“When i think about God's goodness and his faithfullness to me.Let me let ya'll admire the photos from @hami_n_markson_studios alafu i will do a youtube video to explain a few things 🥰🥰🥰”

millywajesus “Congratulations hun. Baby z is such an angel. May God continue blessing your family 😍😍”

nyiva_irene “Congratulations❤️❤️ Karibu baby girl”