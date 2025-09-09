Ruth K’s advice to Mulamwah’s new bae reveals hard-earned lesson from their breakup

Mulamwah appears to have moved on after the messy break up with content creator Ruth K, and his new relationship has already sparked widespread conversation online.
The comedian recently introduced a new woman, Emillianah Mwikali, who he initially referred to as his 'bestie' before confirming she is indeed his romantic partner.
The development comes months after the highly publicised end of Mulamwah and Ruth K’s relationship, a split marked by accusations, online spats, and the involvement of their young child.
Who is Emillianah Mwikali?
Social media sleuths quickly identified Mulamwah’s new flame as Emillianah Mwikali, pointing to her active online presence and a distinctive tattoo that appeared in videos shared by the comedian.
Her first public appearance alongside Mulamwah was in early September 2025, when he casually referred to her as his 'babe' in a video that circulated widely.
Although Mulamwah had previously been linked to a Ugandan woman named Debby, it is Emillianah who now seems to hold the comedian’s attention, with fans and gossip outlets closely following the unfolding romance.
Ruth K’s reaction
Ruth K, who shares a son with Mulamwah, did not shy away from commenting on her ex’s new relationship when asked by curious fans.
Rather than display bitterness, she acknowledged Emillianah’s beauty but offered a cryptic warning that drew from her own experience.
In response to a fan’s question, Ruth remarked:
Ni mali sikatai, lakini mtoto akipata ni kutaka kwake. [She is beautiful, I don’t dispute, but if she gets a kid, that’s her choice.]
Her statement was widely interpreted as a subtle caution, referencing the challenges she herself faced during and after her relationship with the comedian.
Mulamwah’s dating history
Mulamwah’s love life has long been under the public microscope, making his relationships as headline-grabbing as his comedy.
Carol Sonnie: His first high-profile relationship was with social media personality Carol Sonnie. The pair dated for several years, but their split in late 2021 was dramatic and highly publicised, with both trading accusations online. They share a daughter together, Keilah, born in 2021.
Ruth K: Shortly after parting ways with Sonnie, Mulamwah began appearing publicly with Ruth K, initially insisting they were just 'besties.'
Their friendship blossomed into romance, culminating in the birth of their son, Oyando Jr (popularly known as Kalamwah), in February 2024. Their relationship, however, ended in April 2025—barely weeks after Mulamwah proposed.
Emillianah Mwikali: His most recent partner, introduced in September 2025, is Emillianah. While their relationship is still new, fans are already speculating on whether it will bring stability or repeat the turbulence of his past romances.