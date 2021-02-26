Award-winning Gospel singer Kymo and his YouTuber Wife Raych Gitau are expecting a new born baby into their family.

The two made the news public on Friday through a 4-minute video dubbed #SoInLove dedicated to their unborn baby.

In the song, the couple sing praises of how God has been good to them to an extend of blessing them with another child.

Kymo's wife Raych

“Apa ni pale watu husugua mimba waki sema coooongrats....lakini akuna mtu hukuja kucheck “UZITO” ya mzee amwambie congrats🤫🤫😂😂😂😂😂 @raychgitau” shared Kyamo.

In a separate post, Raych wrote;

“God has trusted me with another little human 🥰. When i thought he had done too much, Jesus did it again 🥰🥰🥰.#amsoinLove”

“When i think about God's goodness and his faithfullness to me.Let me let ya'll admire the photos from @hami_n_markson_studios alafu i will do a youtube video to explain a few things 🥰🥰🥰”

Kymo and Raych’s announcement of Baby number two attracted lots of congratulatory message from their Insta-family.

