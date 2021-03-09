Gospel Singer Nicah the Queen has been forced to issue a statement after going viral over a video she created on Sunday inviting people to their church.

According to Nicah, she created the video innocently, but unfortunately it was blown out of proportion due to her curvy body. The Ushuhuda hit-maker argued that her body should never describe her religion or love for Christ because even if she wears a sack her bum will still jiggle.

Gospel singer Nicah the Queen

Nicah's Take

“Apparently am trending for the video I did last Sunday inviting you guys to church...I did an innocent video and walked an innocent walk. If it was a petite person walking I don't think it would have blown out of proportion. I love God and that will never change. My body should never at one point describe my religion nor my love for Christ and even if I wear a sack my bum will still jiggle. I welcome you to our church CHRIST EMBASSY ALONG SHIMO LA TEWA ROAD. #JESUSGURL” Wrote Nicah the Queen.

Nicah’s statement come a time, the video in question was going rounds on social media, with Netizens accusing her of creating the video intentionally to flaunt her curvaceous body while delivering a church message.

Nicah's post

The post that prompted Nicah to react says; “I know they did this deliberately nothing explain a church advert with a big butt at the end".

Others who joined the conversation said;

waktec_enterprises_ “Ww ni haga ulikuwa unataka tuone tuu”

eddy_eddie254 “saw it somewea🤔...but all a' wlcmd to CHRIST EMBASSY”

wambugu_munyeki “The body of Christ is on fire 🔥🔥”

king_acarpel “The Soul for Allah and the jiggle for Abdallah”

aisha_okere “I said it here this body glorification at the expense of the sanctity of the church is hypocritical and needs to STOP”

eddypat20 “Don't listen to them just move on 👌💟💟”

collins_toll “Kama watu ka wewe ndio viongozi wa kanisa....then si heri niende tu motoni🙂”

teifireproof “Do you represent Jesus??? go seat down and let the Holy spirit explain to you..nyinyi ndio wakristo mnaharibia Jesus.... Mbinguni mtakua mnavaa ivo😮”

ericyokot “Just like the walking style but iyo message sijaelewa, ati ulikua unasema aje? 😂😂😂😂”

vee_patience “❤️❤️❤️keep your head high sweery.theres character and then theres reputation. Theres you nd then theres others .choose what to work on it.im in your vibration I love you nd soon I'll be joining you to your church .God bless you .I saw it somewhere too nd I confronted the person who posted ❤️🧚‍♀️”

jakicloset254 “❤️❤️❤️Worry not sweetie, let them advertise the church for free😂”

pinto.sankara “Don't walk, just end the video there.. anyway welcome to Christ Embassy along shimo la tewa”

